This year the Friends of the Trails is offering a special Cumberland County hiking marathon children’s program that encourages them to be nature-friendly hikers and offers suggestions for activities to do while on the trails.
Participating hikers ages 11 and younger will receive a backpack filled with hiking items when they turn in an activity sheet at the “Hit the Trails” festival in October.
This addition to the marathon promotes the “Leave No Trace” effort reminding hikers to protect the earth by making good choices while playing in nature. In the words of Ranger Rick, “Leave only footprints and take only pictures.”
Hikers are encouraged to try not to leave any unnatural clues, like candy wrappers or a tree carving, that they’ve been on a trail. Picking wildflowers removes seeds that animals depend on and that allow more wildflowers to grow next year. Remember, they won’t last long once they’re picked.
Carving something into the trunk of a tree can leave it unable to defend itself against insects and disease.
Taking natural objects such as leaves, rocks, fossils, mushrooms or feathers keeps other hikers from enjoying them.
Food scraps left on the trail can be dangerous to wildlife, and trash left on the trail is ugly. Hikers are encouraged to take a small bag with them to carry out any trash.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/NoTrace for activities for hikers, including some games people can play on the trail. And go to https://tinyurl.com/HikingFun for a printable activity sheet of ideas for each of the trails in the marathon. Hikers can count the points on antlers of the “elk” on the Thornhill Trail. They will also read what animals call the Obed River home at the Maryetta Trail.
Anyone younger than 12 can fill out the sheet for either a full or half marathon and turn it in for a free backpack.
