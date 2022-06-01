Nashville recording artist Tedd Graves’ second release on his latest CD album has reached a new milestone.
“Southern Sunday Morning” reached No. 1 for three-weeks in a row on the indie charts Star Radio Nashville.
He held No. 1 for the week of March 30, April 6 and April 13.
“Southern Sunday Morning” was written by Graves and details the experience of growing up in the south, specifically in Tennessee, and explains his roots and upbringing.
Graves (with his All Star Band) will be returning to The Palace Theatre in Crossville on Friday June 10.
Special guest, 16-time Dobro Player of the Year Tim Graves will also be there.
The first half will include Tedd Graves’ hit songs, original songs and classic country songs. The second half will be loads of fun with a ’50s and ’60s Rock’n’Roll Show!
Visit www.palacetheatre-crossville.com to reserve a seat.
