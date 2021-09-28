The Fairfield Glade Music Festival planned for Sept. 18 had to be canceled due to weather.
Everything was set up and ready to go. Then, due to unrelenting rain, it was first postponed from a 2 p.m. start to a 4 p.m. start and then had to be canceled.
Efforts were made to reschedule with the bands for an event in the near future, but their schedules wouldn’t allow it.
Although the bands could not play, standard practices required them to be paid for their time and effort.
However, the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club is trying to coordinate a free music event between Oct. 3-18 for the entire Fairfield Glade community. If successful, this event will also be presented by the sponsors of the Fairfield Glade Music Festival.
More information will be provided if they are successful in setting up a new music event.
The Music Festival is one of two annual major fundraisers of the Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade.
These fundraisers allow the club to donate to nonprofit organizations throughout Cumberland County.
The Rotary Club thanks those who bought tickets and greatly appreciates all of the sponsors for this event.
