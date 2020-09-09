Pet of the Week: Selena
Nancy Lee Whisman, 81, of Fairfield Glade, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center. She was born March 14, 1939, in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Edward Bruce Mercer and Elizabeth Emily (Simkins) Whisman. After graduating college with a bachelor's degree, Nancy…
Nova Jane Hale Rooker went to be with the Lord Aug. 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Elbert Donahue (Don) Rooker; daughter, Donna Gilliam; granddaughter, Ashton Jones; sisters, Mary Hale Hamby and Jane Wild; and brother, Orville Hale Jr. (Rissa) of Crossville. She is also survived b…
Rebecca Ann Donnelly, 84, of Crossville, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill. She was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Crossville, daughter of the late Casto H. Bryant and Frances (Jones) Bryant. Rebecca worked as a nurse and was a member of Plateau Christian Church.…
Donald David Amos, 75, of Knoxville, formerly of Crossville, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. He was a Navy veteran and retired from Tennessee Tri-cor. Donald was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, two sisters and one brother. Survived by loving wife of many ye…
