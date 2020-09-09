Shelter favorite Selena is a nice, happy pooch. A 7-year-old cur/Lab mix, she weighed 46 pounds at intake. She was spayed through the sponsorship of Wags and Whiskers, a community group that promotes spay/neuter of animals. Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Selena, or for more about her and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.