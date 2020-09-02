Aquarius is a dilute tortoiseshell. She has white markings, including on her feet. She and her kittens were surrendered at the shelter. Her actual age is unknown, but she is estimated at around 1 year! She was grateful when the photographer scratched her head, and is now in the adoption center quickly learning to adapt to being in a smaller room with nicer cats.
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov to make an appointment to see Aquarius, or for more about her and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
