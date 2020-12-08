Crossville’s historic Palace Theatre will host three dynamic performers in late January.
Paul Overstreet takes the stage Jan. 22, followed by guitar virtuoso Richard Smith on Jan. 23 and country hitmaker Jamie O’Neal Jan. 30.
Overstreet has written or co-written 27 Top 10 songs, won two Grammy Awards and is a two-time recipient of the ACM and CMA “Song of the Year” awards (1987 and 1988). Overstreet was named the BMI “Songwriter of the Year” five straight years, from 1987 to 1991, an achievement unmatched on Music Row.
Overstreet recorded 10 studio albums between 1982 and 2005, and charted 16 singles on the Billboard country charts, including two number one hits. He has also made quite a name as a writer for other superstars, including George Jones, Randy Travis, Tanya Tucker, Keith Whitley, Alison Kraus, The Judds, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and many more.
Overstreet’s first solo project began was the RCA-released “Sowin’ Love” which consisted of five hit singles, including “Sowin’ Love, Paul’s “signature” song “All The Fun”, and his first number one, “Seein’ My Father in Me.” Paul’s second album included the hits “Daddy’s Come Around”, “If I Could Bottle This Up”, “Heroes”, and “Billy Can’t Read.” Other hit songs include “A Long Line of Love”, “Love Can Build a Bridge”, “Forever and Ever, Amen”, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy”, “Some Beach”, “Love Helps Those”, “Richest Man on Earth”, “Ball and Chain” and “You Can’t Stop Love.” His song “There But for the Grace of God Go I” won a Dove Award for “Country Recorded Song of the Year.”
This will be his first performance at the Palace Theatre.
Chet Atkins once said, “Richard Smith is the most amazing guy I know on the guitar. He can play anything I know, only better.”
The Chico Enterprise Record exclaimed, “His fingers move so fast across the guitar strings that they’re virtually a blur, but the music is pristinely clear.”
It’s very possible you’ve never heard of Richard Smith, unless you’re a musician. Born in Beckenham, Kent in England in 1971, this fingerstyle player prodigy learned his first song at age 5 and first caught international attention when he was an 11-year-old, appearing on stage in London at Her Majesty’s Theatre with the legendary Chet Atkins.
Winner of the National Fingerstyle Guitar Championship, Smith is known for his lightning-fast licks and runs on the guitar, his expert mastery of the fretboard, and his ability to easily cross over between genres — pop, classical, blues, jazz, bluegrass and more. He moved to Nashville in 1999 and has remained there ever since, recording, touring and performing with some of the world’s best-known musicians: his idol Chet Atkins, Les Paul, Eric Clapton, Boots Randolph, Tommy Emmanuel, and many more.
Said one critic, “Expect a crowd, expect to be sublimely entertained and expect a lot of humor. Smith is no slouch in the silliness department.”
All tickets $20.
O’Neal is a Platinum-selling country singer and hit songwriter who became a household name in 2001 with her back-to-back no. 1 singles: “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.”
With multiple hits that followed, including “Shiver,” “Trying to Find Atlantis” and “Somebody’s Hero,” O’Neal caught fire. She earned numerous career accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations). She’s an ACM and Billboard Awards winner and has appeared on The Tonight Show, Dave Letterman and numerous other national TV shows. While she has penned most of her own songs, O’Neal has also written hits for such notable artists as Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Leann Rimes, Cece Winans, Idina Menzel and others. Her voice can be heard internationally in major motion pictures including All by Myself for Bridget Jones’s Diary.
Tickets can be purchased at palacetheatre-crossville.com or by calling 931-484-6133.
