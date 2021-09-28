Oaklawn Farms will host Canadian bluegrass artist Bella White Oct. 6 as part of its Music at the Manor music series.
The singer-songwriter released her debut album, “Just Like Leaving,” in late 2020 and has signed with Rounder. Though the 20-year-old singer and multi-instrumentalist is a relative newcomer to the scene, the album — which White self-released — has already captivated some critics.
Writing in “Holler,” Thomas Mooney lauded White’s “piercing” debut, and noted that she “possesses an uncanny ability to capture the delicate nuances of heartache that’s often only mastered by veterans of the trade.”
“Saving Country Music” called White one of the “most promising up-and-coming performers and songwriters in independent country music.”
Although she hails from the Canadian city of Calgary, the Nashville-based artist grew up on the classic country and old-time music she first discovered thanks to her father, a Virginia native who played in bluegrass bands all throughout her childhood.
Produced by Patrick M’Gonigle of The Lonely Heartstring Band and mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Dave Sinko, “Just Like Leaving” bears a powerful authenticity that prompted “Rolling Stone” to praise White’s songwriting as “sublime Appalachian heartbreak.”
In sculpting the album’s sparse but lushly detailed sound, White worked with a lineup of musicians she encountered through years of making the rounds at roots-music festivals, including Reed Stutz (mandolin, vocals), Julian Pinelli (fiddle, vocals), and Robert Alan Mackie (bass).
“I met everyone by jamming together, which felt perfect for this album — I really wanted it to sound like friends making music,” said White, who plays guitar on “Just Like Leaving.” “The whole process felt very collective and collaborative, and everyone’s creative choices ended up shining through.”
“Just Like Leaving” takes its title from an exquisitely heavy-hearted song White penned soon after escaping her hometown for Boston at 18. “Just Like Leaving” reveals White’s lyrical ingenuity in her stark yet poetic confession (e.g., “Now I’ve chased your love ‘cause I thought it might feel woolen/Like a dram on a damn cold winter’s night”).
“Gutted” captures that sense of emotional displacement in White’s wistful vocal work and painfully candid lyrics (“At night I take to walking down lonely end roads/With the hopes someone might catch me, God knows I won’t”).
In a departure from the urgent introspection of “Gutted,” much of Just Like Leaving finds White unraveling the intricacies of a broken heart. On “Not to Blame,” for instance, she pays homage to sharp-tongued country stars like Wanda Jackson and lends her anger a certain audacious quality. “The Hand of Your Raising” channels the regret and self-questioning that so often accompanies romantic catastrophe.
White reflected, “’Just Like Leaving’ feels like a storybook of the things I went through when I was 18 and 19 — each song is about a very specific feeling from my relationships during that time.
“I’ve had a lot of younger people tell me that they relate to the experience of learning about yourself through someone else, and I’ve also had older folks tell me how it reminds them of when they were younger. I used to fear sometimes that I might run out of things to say in my songs, but I don’t feel that way after seeing how this album has affected people. It’s reminded me that there will always be a creative source for me to tap into.”
Oaklawn Farms launched its fall concert series Sept. 15. Kelly Hunt performs Sept. 29.
White will close the series with her Oct. 6 performance.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. at the event venue at 5754 Hwy. 70 E., and music begins at 5:30. Tickets are available at shorturl.at/bcdrC, with a donation requested.
There will be a food truck on site for this family-friendly event.
