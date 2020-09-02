Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
September hikes include:
Sept. 2 — Big South Fork Sheltowee/John Muir Trail, Jamestown. Short hike: 4 miles in and out; long hike: 8 miles in and out. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the rear lot of Crossville Cracker Barrel.
Sept. 9 — Cumberland Mountain State Park, Crossville. Participants will hike the designated County Marathon trail plus hikers choice. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S.
Sept. 12 — Black Mountain trail maintenance and picnic from Hwy. 68 up to the campsite. A lot of people are needed with swing blades to weed-whack or help clip, lop, saw from 8-11 a.m., then meet up at the campground for a picnic. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S. Sign up via email at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org.
Sept. 16 — Big South Fork Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook Trail, East Rim Overlook, Jamestown. Long hike: 7 miles moderate; short hike, 3 miles moderate. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the rear lot of Crossville Cracker Barrel.
Sept. 19 — Cumberland Trail North Chickamauga Section, Soddy-Daisy. Long hike: 8.3 miles starting from the Barker Camp Rd. trailhead; short hike: 4 moderate miles. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S.
Sept. 23 — Martha’s Pretty Point, Yellow Bluff and Welch’s, Clifty community. Hike 4.5 moderate mile loop plus two short hikes out to the other overlooks. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave.
Sept. 30 — Rugby State Natural Area White Oak, Kellogg and Massengale Loop Trails, Rugby. Hike the easy 4.1 mile trail and lunch at the RM Brooks General Store. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the rear lot of Crossville Cracker Barrel.
