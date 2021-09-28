Susan Midelton is the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for October.
She will be honored at the Fun and Wine Reception from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade. Those attending are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Wine will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
Midelton was born in a suburb of Philadelphia, PA, but grew up outside of Las Vegas, NV. Her family returned to the East Coast, where she attended high school and took two commercial art classes which comprised of the only formal art training she experienced.
She met her husband while a senior in high school. She later graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a degree in secondary education.
Midelton’s growing family, including children and an assortment of pets, moved from Pennsylvania to Denver, CO, and later to Dayton, OH, where she completed another degree, and began her school library and high school teaching career.
Although Midelton did not take art courses, she developed a close relationship with the art teacher at the school where she taught, and she continues to seek her honest critiques of her work after all these years.
Following their children graduating from college, Midelton, her husband and their pets moved to a suburb of Chicago, IL, where Susan received a degree in school administration and technology.
After 35 years in public education, Midelton retired in 2012 and her husband retired in 2013 from engineering.
In 2014, they decided to take a swing through the South and explore different retirement communities. After visiting Georgia, North and South Carolina, they arrived in Fairfield Glade and bought a home on Lake St. George. Upon moving here, with one cat, Midelton quickly joined the Art Guild while her husband joined various bridge clubs.
She loved her first art class, a printing class, at the Art Guild. Then she took an oil painting class followed by watercolors and acrylic painting.
After almost a year of various art classes, she discovered the medium that was meant for her — pastels. Some regard pastel painting as drawing with chalk, but Midelton points out it is so much more than that,
“Pastel is an art medium in the form of a stick, consisting of powdered pigment and a binder,” she explained.
“The pigments used in pastels are similar to those used in other arts media, such as oil paints. The best thing about working in pastels is that the artist does not need to use a paint brush; application of all color takes place with the artist’s fingertips.”
Most of Midelton’s subjects are animals. She has always had pets from lizards and horned toads while living in the desert to cats, dogs, birds, hamsters, guinea pigs and tropical fish. She paints what she likes, and she like animals.
She is creating pastel paintings of endangered animals, and through her art, she hopes to bring an awareness of various endangered animals and their plight.
The changing monthly displays at the Art Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more.
Gallery visits challenge the thoughts, extend concentration, and inspire new ideas.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is wheelchair accessible. It’s open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members.
