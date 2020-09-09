Chain mail jewelry continues to be a popular accessory, especially for casual wear.
Here’s the chance for those who have ever wanted to be able to create attractive chains. The Helms Weave is a beautiful chain that uses different sized links to create a nice bracelet that lies flat to highlight its detail.
Jewelry artist and Art Guild member George Gallant will teach a three-hour class, “Chain Mail Jewelry-The Helms Weave,” from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 17. The class is open to students at all skill levels, from beginners to those who want to know what chain mail jewelry is all about and experienced jewelry artists looking to add a new chain weave to their collections.
In this class, each student will be taught how to make an attractive Helms Weave chain mail bracelet with a popular magnetic clasp, giving this classic pattern a touch of modern tech.
Students will be taught what tools are needed and how to use them to create this lovely keepsake. They will work with bright aluminum jump rings. Once the weave is mastered, students will be able to make bracelets or necklaces in several different materials like filled silver, filled gold or different colors in anodized aluminum and enameled copper to add spectacular flair creations perfect for Christmas or birthday gifts.
Tools are loaned for this class. All materials are provided with a $25 fee payable to the instructor at class time. Tools may be ordered for a separate fee. Eye protection is recommended but not supplied.
Space is limited; the maximum class size is six students.
The three-hour class is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for guests, payable at registration. To register, drop by Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
