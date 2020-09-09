On Friday, Aug. 7, at the show’s opening reception and awards presentation, the winning entries were announced for the Art Guild’s 11th annual Judged & Juried Art Show.
Juror-Judge David Butler, executive director of the Knoxville Museum of Art, notes that “It’s a great privilege to serve as juror-judge for The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s 11th annual Judged & Juried Art Show. I’ve had the pleasure of presenting programs for and getting acquainted with members of The Art Guild, and am pleased to have this continued interaction with the Fairfield Glade community.”
The winning entries are:
Best of Show — “Swirls,” clay by Judy Clark-Turner.
First place — “The Foundry,” pastel by Claudia Kirkpatrick.
Second place — “Road Warrior,” photo on metal by Terry Shumaker.
Third place — “Dread,” monotype and colored pencil by Karen Shaw.
Honorable mentions — “Candace,” mixed media by Sam Hill; “Tanglewood,” pencil by Linda Farber; and “Lavendar Moon Bouquet,” jewelry by Kirsten Murray.
Good Vibrations Award — “Thoughts of Spring,” watercolor by Susan Kubak.
Thank you to First National Bank of Tennessee for their generous sponsorship and support of the Judged & Juried Art Show.
In addition, the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade thanks these area merchants for their continued support and donations to the show: The Art & Frame Shop, Susan Pew, owner; Jerry’s Artarama, Knoxville, Scott Manning, manager; Century 21 Realty, Pam Fountain, Realtor; Judy Anderson Memorial, John Anderson; and Stonehaus Winery, Bob Ramsey, sales manager.
Many thanks to all artists who entered the show and to all of the Art Guild volunteers that made the show possible. Special appreciation goes all of the Art Guild committees, including Gallery Exhibits, Building Maintenance, Purchasing, First Friday Fun and Wine, Front Desk Hosting, Landscaping and Grounds, Promotions and Publicity, and Computer and Webmasters.
The chairs of the 11th annual Judged & Juried Show were Vera Bogle and Sam Hill.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) equal opportunity provider. It operates Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
