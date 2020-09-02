Purchasing a Lunch on the Lawn bowl, hand-painted by Habitat for Humanity crafters, is one way the public can help Habitat for Humanity in lieu of this year's Lunch on the Lawn, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bowls will be available at the Habitat ReStore at 329 McLarty Lane, Crossville, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 12-19.