Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity’s annual Lunch on the Lawn has been canceled this year due to concerns about the COVID-19 health crisis.
“It was a difficult decision; however, we decided to cancel the scheduled Lunch on the Lawn event because we care about the safety and well-being of our community,” the organization said in a release.
Habitat for Humanity representatives are offering ways the community can support the group’s goal of raising funds for affordable housing in the community.
Among those options are donating the $15 cost of a Lunch on the Lawn ticket to Habitat.
The public can also purchase a Lunch on the Lawn bowl, hand-painted by Habitat for Humanity crafters, at the Habitat ReStore at 329 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
This fundraising event will take place Sept. 12-19, with bowls available for purchase from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. that week.
Donations and payments can also be made online at cchabitatforhumanity.com.
“We believe that with your help, we can lessen the impact of coronavirus on our mission of building homes in partnership with low-income families,” Habitat officials said in the release.
“Thank you for your support during this challenging time for our organization and our community as a whole.”
