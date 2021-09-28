The Friends of the Art Circle Public Library will hold its next meeting Oct. 7. Refreshments are served at 9:30 a.m. with a business meeting and program beginning at 10.
The meeting will be in the Cumberland meeting room on the first floor of the library.
The Friends are delighted to have Ben Sterling as our guest speaker. He is the Senior Director of Content for TNAchieves, a nonprofit partnering organization to TN Promise.
