The Library is proud to have The Saxophonists: Frank and Phil performing in the Cumberland Meeting Room at noon Wednesday.
The two tenors will be performing a variety of saxophone and vocal music.
Come and enjoy!
Great New Books
Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The transition from President Donald J. Trump to President Joseph R. Biden Jr. stands as one of the most dangerous periods in American history. But as No. 1 internationally bestselling author Bob Woodward and acclaimed reporter Robert Costa reveal for the first time, it was far more than just a domestic political crisis. Woodward and Costa interviewed more than 200 people at the center of the turmoil, resulting in more than 6,000 pages of transcripts — and a spellbinding and definitive portrait of a nation on the brink. This classic study of Washington takes readers deep inside the Trump White House, the Biden White House, the 2020 campaign, and the Pentagon and Congress, with vivid, eyewitness accounts of what really happened.
Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty. Set in Sydney, Australia, this engrossing psychological thriller centers on Joy and Stan Delaney, who have been married for 50 years and are discontented in their retirement. Joy often fantasizes about their four grown children giving them grandchildren to help them out of their rut. One night, a young woman appears at the Delaneys’ door. Introducing herself as Savannah, she claims she’s a victim of domestic abuse and has the injuries to show for it. The couple welcome Savannah into their home, where she soon becomes a permanent guest. Eventually, the Delaney children notice oddities in Savannah’s behavior and suggest it may be time for her to leave. Tension builds between Joy and Stan, and suddenly she vanishes. The police and two of the Delaney children believe Stan is responsible for her disappearance as he won’t talk about it. Moriarty expertly delves into the innermost thoughts of each of the children, exposing secrets unbeknownst to each other; artfully balances the present-day plot with revealing backstory; and offers several different possibilities for what happened to Joy.
The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People by Rick Bragg. Like so many strays, this “throwaway” dog named Speck had obviously been living outdoors for quite a while before he wandered onto the Alabama property of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Bragg. Starving, filthy, with torn ears and multiple scars, and blind in one eye, this speckled dog stank. He dragged home carcasses and peed on everything. Yet there was a bond between Bragg and Speck. Bragg had survived chemo but was wasted and exhausted by its side effects. Maybe he felt admiration for this stinky, furry survivor, or delight in the joy Speck exhibited every time Bragg looked at him. Whatever it was, there was no doubt that Speck was his dog, and he couldn’t resist loving him.
Library Laugh l
Why can’t pirates learn the alphabet?
They keep getting lost at C.
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s no secret that one of the best ways to save money and protect your clothing when doing laundry is to wash everything in cold water. Modern detergents are even created to work best in cold water.
But when it comes to bedding and towels, it’s important to regularly remove germs, bacteria, body oil and grime and properly sanitize them for continued use.
So, meet in the middle: With every other laundering of bedding and towels, choose the hottest setting and wash them separately; then use cold water on alternate washings to keep them clean.
Libraries =Information
Do you want to live longer? You can boost your chances one step at a time.
A study published in JAMA Network Open suggests that walking can lead to a longer life. So, if you’ve started a walking routine during the pandemic or are keeping a score of steps on a fitness tracker, you could be in luck. And you don’t even need to aim for the magical (and completely arbitrary) 10,000 steps per day.
The benefits of walking are relative: If you’re only getting about 2,000 steps per day now, getting to 4,000 will come along with some added benefits. This new study found that people who took 7,000 steps per day had a 50-70% lower risk of dying from all causes during an 11-year follow-up, compared to those who took fewer steps.
The researchers didn’t really examine how walking contributed to a longer life. That said, physical activity is linked to better cardiovascular health, lower blood pressure, weight reduction, lower blood sugar, more efficient use of cholesterol, and better brain health.
If you want to live a longer life, walking may be one of the best ways to do it. You really don’t need any new tools, either. Fitness trackers can be useful, but there are plenty of apps on your smartphone that can do the same job.
Library Laugh ll
What do psychiatrists cover themselves with?
Shrink wrap.
Commented
