Art Guild member and artist Barb Pelak is offering a fun-filled “paint and wine” class with a festive fall harvest theme from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Beginning painters are encouraged to attend.
All art materials (acrylic paint, brushes, canvas) are provided; participants need only to bring their favorite wine and wine glass.
Enrollment is limited; those planning to attend should enroll soon by calling 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The fee is $20 for members, $25 for guests.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more.
