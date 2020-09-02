The Cumberland County Playhouse continues to modify its season line-up in light of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
“These decisions were necessary to keep the Playhouse alive during this unprecedented time,” Bryce McDonald, producing director, said in a press release.
The changes include moving several fall and winter productions from 2020 to the 2021 season, including Little House on the Prairie, Scrooge, Plaid Tidings and ’Twas the Night Before Christmas.
“Shows with large casts, children and an orchestra simply aren’t practical now due to social distancing guidelines,” McDonald said.
The Box Office will contact patrons who have tickets for these productions to arrange exchanges.
Elvis Has Left the Building! will extend its run at the Playhouse through Oct. 29. This show marked the reopening of the Playhouse Mainstage.
“I can’t think of a better way to welcome guests back inside the Playhouse than with this wonderful show and brilliant cast,” McDonald said. “And it’s always a joy to welcome back one of our favorite directors, Donald Fann.”
Only 100 tickets are available for each performance to allow for social distancing in the Mainstage auditorium.
The Playhouse continues to enhance its cleaning of the facility between performances and patrons are asked to wear masks. Tickets have moved to paperless tickets — just contact the Box Office.
Smoke on the Mountain has also been extended through Oct. 4 in the Outdoor Theater.
Alabama Story will run in the Adventure Theater Oct. 9-Nov. 12. Only 80 tickets are available for each performance of this groundbreaking piece.
McDonald said the Playhouse is looking for alternate shows to replace “Scrooge” and “Plaid Tidings” for the holiday season. Rights are pending, and they hope to announce that soon.
The Playhouse T3 Education Program is still holding classes for students this fall. Teaching artists will not be involved in productions to maintain a safe environment for students, teachers and performers. Registration is still open, but class sizes are limited to allow for social distancing.
“Thank you for your ongoing support, patience and understanding as we navigate these difficult times together,” McDonald said. “Please consider escaping with us for a matinee or evening performance in a safe environment while enjoying high-quality entertainment.”
Make donations or purchase tickets at 931-484-5000 or www.ccplayhouse.com.
