Head to the Plateau Creative Arts Center to see how to convert an old book into an amazing art journal to showcase that creative side.
Students will use paint, ink, colored pencils and many other art media to create a unique journal that will express each artist’s own individual art style.
Art Guild member and instructor Barb Pelak will share lots of ideas and hands-on techniques with students as their mixed media masterpieces come to life.
This class will meet from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 18 and Oct. 16, with new content and fresh ideas being shared during each class. Once starting the journal in September, students can continue on their creative journey in the October session, or they may pick the class that fits best in with their schedule.
Books will be provided for each new student attending either class.
Class fee for each date is $30 for members and $35 for non-members, with a $5 materials fee payable to the instructor during class.
Register by calling 931-707-7249 or stopping by the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider. Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.