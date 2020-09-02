The public is welcome to participate in a Sept. 5 hike that will feature many species of goldenrods, asters and other fall flowers.
Sponsored by Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Tennessee Native Plant Society and TennGreen, the hike will be led by well-known botanist Larry Pounds.
Participants will caravan from Crab Orchard to the powerline, then walk along the powerline right-of-way less than 4 miles round-trip, with opportunities to return early.
Participants are asked to wear weather-appropriate clothing and bring bug spray and plenty of water.
A caravan will leave from the Marathon station at I-40 Crab Orchard exit 329 east of Crossville at 9 a.m.
Contact hike leader Larry Pounds at PoundsL471@aol.com or 865-705-8516 if planning to attend; This helps with planning and allows for participants to be contacted with any change of plans.
The walk will be conducted to protect participants from the COVID-19 virus. Participants are asked to avoid carpooling and maintain 6-foot spacing between household groups (bubbles) or wear face masks.
