Left a good job in the city — well, at least temporarily; just for the weekend, anyway — and went rollin’ on the river; the Caney Fork River.
The water tells a story. If you listen, you can hear the river burbling tales of all it has seen, how it has changed over millennia, how it became the center of the history of those who came before us, and how it continues to be a part of the memories of those who visit.
The Caney Fork River is 141 river miles of classic scenic Tennessee waterway, which carves and funnels its way through the Upper Cumberland Region along the southeastern portion of the Highland Rim. The story goes that the Caney Fork River was named for the many large canebrakes in the middle of the river that caused the river’s flow to fork around them and meet on the other side.
A major tributary of the Cumberland River, the Caney Fork River was dammed at Silver Pointe in DeKalb County by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The dam was completed in 1948, generating electricity and lending a hand in flooding control. The dam created the 64-mile-long Center Hill Lake, covering 18,220 acres.
The Center Hill Dam project swallowed several small communities, including Cove Hollow, Indian Creek, Holmes Creek, Mine Lick, Second Creek and Falling Water. Graves were exhumed and moved to other cemeteries. About 1,100 families were displaced as their homes and thousands of acres of farmland were engulfed. The remains of their little towns were flooded and became “water towns” as they sat unsuspectingly on the lake’s floor. Ironically, many of those displaced families moved to nearby Watertown. Churches, farmsteads, schools and barns remain beneath the cubic tons of river water that fills Center Hill Lake. I would venture that all those walls, adopted by the ecosystem and covered in algae, still talk.
The lower Caney, the portion of the river below the 260-foot Center Hill Dam, is popular for canoeing, fishing, kayaking and rafting. The lower Caney is stocked annually with Rainbow, Brown and Brook Trout by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It is highly celebrated as one of Tennessee’s best trout rivers, as made evident by the number of trout anglers and fly fishers dappled along the riverway. Sitting opposite of the city of Carthage is the point at which Caney’s mouth opens into the Cumberland River and is noted as a world-class striper fishery.
Like us, many river-rollers put-in at the ramp beneath the dam adjacent to Long Branch Recreation Area campground and enjoy either a 6- or 9-mile trip downriver. The 6-milers take-out at Happy Hollow, and the niners take-out at Betty’s Island. We usually have a gaggle of friends gathered to head down the river together. We unload canoes, kayaks, coolers and river rafts at the ramp. A few volunteers from our group will take two or three cars and follow each other to Betty’s Island to park, then one car will haul all our friends back to start on the journey down the Caney.
Somehow it seems like Murphy’s Law is more prevalent on the river than anywhere else. We have flipped more canoes, lost more bags, soaked more phones and said goodbye to more sun hats. I draw the line of loss at beef jerky, though. I won’t tolerate that. Once, one of our crew had brought Jack Link’s Squatch XXL beef sticks and they fell in the river when we’d pulled aside for a break. To my husband’s surprise, without warning I jumped out of our canoe to save the Squatch. I nearly tipped the canoe over, but I saved the Squatch. To this day, we still say, “Save the Squatch,” when we are floating down the river. It’s still one of our river floatingisms.
We have made more memories than we can count. The experience of the Caney is a part of the togetherness of us.
The icy Caney Fork River curls and twists, bowing up like creases around smiling eyes. Sometimes the river is happy beneath those smiling eyes. Sometimes she is mischievous. Sometimes the river is lazy. Sometimes she isn’t. As she ebbs and flows, shallows and slows, we have to adapt, consider and navigate. If TVA is pulling two or more generators, the lower Caney makes you put up more of a fight.
On such a Saturday a few years ago, one of my best friends and I lost a fight with the Caney.
We had gone on a late-summer river float with our adventurous crew. The Caney was already groaning and travailing and her water was already swollen out of its banks. The surface of the water we were floating on was high up in the treetops. Then, we heard the warning horn sounding from the dam like a fishing vessel on a wharf. TVA began pulling all the generators. The water rushed at us. The 9-mile trip that usually takes us all day because we amble about, took us downriver in less than three.
The Caney didn’t want us that day. She was laboring. She was pained to push the water out, and us with it.
My friend and I were in a canoe together and paddled beneath the six bridges along this portion of the Caney, navigating around bridge pylons and fallen trees and treetops. One metal bridge along SR 56 is older and particularly picturesque as the Caney valleys beneath while the trees frame the scenic silhouette of the bridge against the sky pinked with the afternoon. Along about the last four miles of the 9-mile trip, river rovers flow beneath the zig-zag of I-40 overhead. A final bridge, reconstructed in 2014, on U.S. Route 70N is the final landmark before reaching Betty’s Island take-out.
The water rose up, hard and fast, betraying us as it drove the canoe directly into one of the bridge pylons. Under the force and weight of the water, the canoe flipped sideways and began to fold around the rounded corner of the pylon. As it did, I saw my friend spill out of the canoe, but the canoe creased and my foot was pressed flat beneath the bench seat in front of me. The water kept rising. I went under with the canoe strapped sideways against that pylon as the water overhead rose higher and higher.
I was calm, but I was trapped underwater. The pressure on my foot intensified. I told myself to relax my foot so it could break more easily, without resistance, and hopefully with less pain in order for me to be able to bend, contort and manipulate it to pull it out. I waited for the snap. I was under for well over a minute. It seemed like an eternity. I had to be patient, just waiting for my foot to break. The current was like gravity, pulling me away from the canoe, but my foot was still caught in the canoe like a martin in a trap.
I was conflicted between the canoe holding me down and the river pulling me up.
Finally, I heard a snap, but it wasn’t the one I was expecting. The pressure of the water changed with the depth and the bench seat holding my foot down popped up, readjusting under the weight of the water. Thankfully, the Caney had mercy and let me go.
The water temperature was in the 50s that day, spilling over Center Hill Dam from the bottom of Center Hill Lake. It was prickly and stabbed all over like little shards of glass. I came up into the current like a shot. When I reached the surface, I could hear my friend yelling my name, relieved she could finally see me, and yelling for me to swim.
The Caney was angry and unmercifully swift. I saw our bags floating downriver into the mist of the late afternoon that I had seen the rest of our river-caravan drift into not long before. I mustered all the breath I had just regained and yelled as loud as I could to alert my husband downriver that something was wrong. I willed that the rushing water would carry my sound to him, that he would instantly recognize the trouble in my voice and spring into action with the rest of our group.
I swam as hard as I could toward my friend and we headed for an exposed tree top. We held on to it for about a half hour, numbed by bone-chilling water and shock. Kayakers stayed nearby, waiting with us at the tree top, trying to problem solve how best to get us out of the raging water without endangering themselves and us, not wanting us to risk attempting to swim because the water was moving too fast and voicing concerns about hypothermia.
The water was carrying with such force our friends had all struggled to take out at Betty’s Island.
Two of our crew managed the take-out and circled back to get us. We were absolutely freezing. They floated us back to Betty’s Island where the rest of our crew was waiting to catch us and pull us in, the water continuing to rise.
The wrecked canoe was wrapped around that pylon for weeks until one day, it disappeared. After that incident, we downloaded the TVA Lake Info phone app to check the generator schedules before our trips. We learned a lot about the Caney that day; mostly, we learned not to underestimate her and that it is actually possible to “wreck a canoe.”
We make a point go down the Caney a couple of times a year, camp at Edgar L. Evins State Park and see what new stories we can bring back. That story in particular has been told many times over around our campfires. That was the day our group made a rule that my friend and I couldn’t canoe down the Caney in the same vessel anymore. We might be hard pressed to find somebody, but surely we’re not the only ones who have ever wrecked a canoe. Right?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.