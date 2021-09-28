Tuesday, Sept. 28

Polymer Clay Halloween Earrings

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-noon

$35

Register at 

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Beginning Acrylic Pour

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Felt Clutch

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Music at the Manor

Kelly Hunt

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Plateau Chapter TTA Hike

Black Mountain

Crab Orchard

Leave 7:30 a.m., $3 carpool

Dorton United Methodist Church

3405 Hwy. 70 E.

931-267-2243

plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

The Saxophonists: Frank & Phil

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, Sept. 30

Billy “Crash” Craddock

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$35-$55

931-484-6133

 

Give Cancer the Birdie

Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

BrainBlast Trivia

Red’s Ale House

36 Drew Howard Rd.

6:30-7:30 p.m.

931-456-7337

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Friday, Oct. 1

CCHS Jets vs. SMHS 

Panthers

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Friday at the Crossroads

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Fun and Wine Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m., $10

facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee

 

Saturday, Oct. 2

Fly-In and Open House

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Relay for Life

Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex

558 Crossroads Dr.

5-10 p.m.

ltaylor.relay@gmail.com

931-787-9793

 

A Taste of the Brews

Craft Beer Festival

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

Noon, $15

931-863-3880

 

Movie Nights at the Grove

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

Going in Style

7:30 p.m.

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Block Bash

Faith Worship Center

95 McLarty Lane

1-5 p.m.

Games, prizes, food and fun

931-484-0470

www.fwcupc.com

 

Cumberland Outlaws

Creekside Brewing Co.

11750 Hwy. 127 S.

4-7 p.m.

 

Meet the Artisans

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

 

 

Music of the Cumberlands

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

$12, 7 p.m.

 

Monday, Oct. 4

Furniture Painting 101

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Classes continue Oct. 5-7

8-10 a.m.

$200

Class limit of three

931-787-5838

 

Beginning Genealogy

Roane State Community College

Cumberland County Campus

2567 Cook Rd.

9-10:30 a.m.

Class meets Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1 & 8

Center for Lifelong Learning membership required

Register at roanestate.edu/CLL

 

Health Walks

Obed River Park

Hwy. 70 N.

9:30 a.m.

Meet in gravel parking lot at end of the road

 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Smorgasbord: Photography

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

$25 members, $30 guests

931-707-7249

www.artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E., Cookeville

10 a.m.

Masks & social distancing required

931-854-5799

 

 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Music at the Manor

Bella White

Oaklawn Farms

5754 Hwy. 70 E.

Crossville

4-9 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 7

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Chamber of Commerce

Annual Gala

Oaklawn Farms

 

Mosaic on Stone

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$165 members/$185 guests

Class meets Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 8

Peter and the 

Starcatcher [PG]

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

Showtimes vary through 

Nov. 11

$16-$30

931-484-5000

 

Bake and Bargainza

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

ffgladiesclub.org

 

Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15-$18

931-484-6133

 

Shootout with the Pros

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

POETS Fall Invitational

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Fish Fryday

Cumberland Mountain 

General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

Learn the Art of Stained Glass

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-Noon

$140 members/$160 guests

Class meets Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Jamie Adamson

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6 p.m.

$10

facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee

 

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Cleverlys

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Hurricane Ruth

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6-8 p.m.

Free

931-484-3722

 

CoLinx Golf Tournament

Lake Tansi Golf Course

2476 Dunbar Rd.

1 p.m. shotgun start

931-788-3301

 

POETS Fall Invitational

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free

931-337-5807

 

Leaf Pendant & Earrings

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$45 members/$50 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Monday, Oct. 11

Health Walks

Central Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Paint Along with Sam Hill 

Watercolor Demonstration

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$30 members/$35 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Pumpkin Door Hanger

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

1-3 p.m.

$20

Register at

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m.

Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Homeschool Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

12:30-2 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 15

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

Craft Fair

Fairfield Glade United 

Methodist Church

Fellowship hall

231 Westchester Dr.

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

931-484-3473

ffgumc.org

 

Mo Pitney

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$25-$45

931-484-6133

or palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Football

7 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 16

Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

$5 admission

 

Crossville Oktoberfest

Knights of Columbus Grounds

2892 Hwy. 70 E.

11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger

423-799-0229

 

FGCC Club Championship

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m.

$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Shepherd of the Hills 

Stampede

Fall Western Charity Event

1416 Sparta Hwy.

2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo

5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction

$10 admission

 

Monday, Oct. 18

Health Walks

Library Trail

Fairfield Glade

9:30 a.m.

Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

451 Lakeview Dr.

 

Cumberland Prevention Coalition

Monthly meeting

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

Media Room

910 Miller Ave.

Noon

In-person and virtual

programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org

or 931-210-0384 

 

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Hike Fairfield Trails

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. and 

Stonehenge Dr.

9 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Shootout with the Pros

The Crag at Heatherhurst

Back Nine

421 Stonehenge Dr.

931-484-3799

 

Thursday, Oct. 21

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Fairfield Glade Pro-Am

Brae Golf Course

931-484-3799

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$65 members/$70 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Friday, Oct. 22

Daffodil sale

Village Green Mall

126 Stonehenge Dr.

fggardenclub.com

 

Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In

Cumberland Mountain General Store

6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange

4-7 p.m.

931-863-3880

 

CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Crossville

Football

7 p.m.

 

SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School

Roane County High School

540 W. Cumberland St.

Kingston, TN

Football

6:30 p.m.

 

Harvest Lights

Life Care Center of Crossville

80 Justice St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Saturday, Oct. 23

Crossville Cruise-In

Downtown Crossville

Noon-4 p.m.

 

Small and Large Game 

Butchering and Processing

Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove

382 Ford Lane

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

$25 donation requested

931-335-0349

 

SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

Dorchester Golf Club

576 Westchester Dr.

931-484-3709

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library 

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:45 a.m. intermediates

11:20 a.m. advanced

Free, 931-337-5807

 

Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

772 Albert Frye Rd.

8 a.m.

allinforever11.com

 

Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival

286 Hayes St.

4-7 p.m.

 

Sunday, Oct. 24

CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament

The Brae at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments

Tags

Trending Video