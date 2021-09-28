Tuesday, Sept. 28
Polymer Clay Halloween Earrings
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-noon
$35
Register at
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Beginning Acrylic Pour
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Felt Clutch
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Music at the Manor
Kelly Hunt
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Plateau Chapter TTA Hike
Black Mountain
Crab Orchard
Leave 7:30 a.m., $3 carpool
Dorton United Methodist Church
3405 Hwy. 70 E.
931-267-2243
plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
The Saxophonists: Frank & Phil
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, Sept. 30
Billy “Crash” Craddock
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$35-$55
931-484-6133
Give Cancer the Birdie
Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
BrainBlast Trivia
Red’s Ale House
36 Drew Howard Rd.
6:30-7:30 p.m.
931-456-7337
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Friday, Oct. 1
CCHS Jets vs. SMHS
Panthers
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Friday at the Crossroads
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Fun and Wine Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m., $10
facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee
Saturday, Oct. 2
Fly-In and Open House
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
931-484-5278
Relay for Life
Dr. Carl Duer Soccer Complex
558 Crossroads Dr.
5-10 p.m.
931-787-9793
A Taste of the Brews
Craft Beer Festival
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
Noon, $15
931-863-3880
Movie Nights at the Grove
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
Going in Style
7:30 p.m.
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Block Bash
Faith Worship Center
95 McLarty Lane
1-5 p.m.
Games, prizes, food and fun
931-484-0470
Cumberland Outlaws
Creekside Brewing Co.
11750 Hwy. 127 S.
4-7 p.m.
Meet the Artisans
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Music of the Cumberlands
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
$12, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Furniture Painting 101
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Classes continue Oct. 5-7
8-10 a.m.
$200
Class limit of three
931-787-5838
Beginning Genealogy
Roane State Community College
Cumberland County Campus
2567 Cook Rd.
9-10:30 a.m.
Class meets Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25, Nov. 1 & 8
Center for Lifelong Learning membership required
Register at roanestate.edu/CLL
Health Walks
Obed River Park
Hwy. 70 N.
9:30 a.m.
Meet in gravel parking lot at end of the road
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Smorgasbord: Photography
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
$25 members, $30 guests
931-707-7249
www.artguildfairfieldglade.net
Parkinson’s Support Group
Caney Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70 E., Cookeville
10 a.m.
Masks & social distancing required
931-854-5799
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Music at the Manor
Bella White
Oaklawn Farms
5754 Hwy. 70 E.
Crossville
4-9 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Bake and Bargainza
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Chamber of Commerce
Annual Gala
Oaklawn Farms
Mosaic on Stone
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$165 members/$185 guests
Class meets Oct. 7, 14, 21 & 28
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 8
Peter and the
Starcatcher [PG]
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
Showtimes vary through
Nov. 11
$16-$30
931-484-5000
Bake and Bargainza
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Kirwan: From Ireland to Tennessee
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15-$18
931-484-6133
Shootout with the Pros
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
POETS Fall Invitational
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Fish Fryday
Cumberland Mountain
General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Livingston Academy
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
Learn the Art of Stained Glass
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-Noon
$140 members/$160 guests
Class meets Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29
931-707-7249
Jamie Adamson
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6 p.m.
$10
facebook.com/grinderhousecoffee
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Cleverlys
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
Hurricane Ruth
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Free
931-484-3722
CoLinx Golf Tournament
Lake Tansi Golf Course
2476 Dunbar Rd.
1 p.m. shotgun start
931-788-3301
POETS Fall Invitational
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free
931-337-5807
Leaf Pendant & Earrings
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$45 members/$50 guests
931-707-7249
Monday, Oct. 11
Health Walks
Central Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet upper parking lot of CMC Wellness Complex
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Paint Along with Sam Hill
Watercolor Demonstration
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$30 members/$35 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Pumpkin Door Hanger
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
1-3 p.m.
$20
Register at
Thursday, Oct. 14
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m.
Free
Homeschool Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
12:30-2 p.m.
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 15
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
Craft Fair
Fairfield Glade United
Methodist Church
Fellowship hall
231 Westchester Dr.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-484-3473
Mo Pitney
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$25-$45
931-484-6133
or palacetheatre-crossville.com
SMHS Panthers vs. Macon County
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Football
7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Upper Cumberland Bigfoot Festival
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
$5 admission
Crossville Oktoberfest
Knights of Columbus Grounds
2892 Hwy. 70 E.
11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
$6/advance; $8/gate; free/13 and younger
423-799-0229
FGCC Club Championship
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m.
$70/person, $60/for those in 2021 Match Play Tournament
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Shepherd of the Hills
Stampede
Fall Western Charity Event
1416 Sparta Hwy.
2-4 p.m., Pony rides and petting zoo
5 p.m., Dinner, silent & live auction
$10 admission
Monday, Oct. 18
Health Walks
Library Trail
Fairfield Glade
9:30 a.m.
Meet at Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
451 Lakeview Dr.
Cumberland Prevention Coalition
Monthly meeting
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
Media Room
910 Miller Ave.
Noon
In-person and virtual
programs@cumberlandpreventioncoalition.org
or 931-210-0384
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Hike Fairfield Trails
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. and
Stonehenge Dr.
9 a.m., Free
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Shootout with the Pros
The Crag at Heatherhurst
Back Nine
421 Stonehenge Dr.
931-484-3799
Thursday, Oct. 21
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Fairfield Glade Pro-Am
Brae Golf Course
931-484-3799
Chain Maille Jewelry
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$65 members/$70 guests
931-707-7249
Friday, Oct. 22
Daffodil sale
Village Green Mall
126 Stonehenge Dr.
Fish Fryday & Friday Nite Cruise-In
Cumberland Mountain General Store
6807 S. York Hwy., Clarkrange
4-7 p.m.
931-863-3880
CCHS Jets vs. Jackson County
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Crossville
Football
7 p.m.
SMHS Panthers vs. Roane County High School
Roane County High School
540 W. Cumberland St.
Kingston, TN
Football
6:30 p.m.
Harvest Lights
Life Care Center of Crossville
80 Justice St.
6-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Crossville Cruise-In
Downtown Crossville
Noon-4 p.m.
Small and Large Game
Butchering and Processing
Edible Wild Plants & Primitive Life Skills of Grassy Cove
382 Ford Lane
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
$25 donation requested
931-335-0349
SMHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
Dorchester Golf Club
576 Westchester Dr.
931-484-3709
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
10:45 a.m. intermediates
11:20 a.m. advanced
Free, 931-337-5807
Joseph Warlick Memorial Foundation Shoot
Crossville Shooting Sports Park
772 Albert Frye Rd.
8 a.m.
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands Fall Carnival
286 Hayes St.
4-7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24
CCHS Baseball Benefit Golf Tournament
The Brae at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
fairfieldglade.cc/tournaments
Commented
