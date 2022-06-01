N1109P27003C.jpg

Wednesday, June 1

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Industrial Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $5

931-210-5599

 

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Stamp Collecting

Art Circle Public Library

Obed River Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

The Glade Dixieland Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, June 2

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Pre-Byrd

Featuring Desert Honey, Long Tall Shorty, Tanner Hillis and Mose Wilson

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Waterbath Canning

Cumberland County Extension Office

1398 Livingston Rd.

RSVP 931-484-6743

4:30-6:30 p.m., $35

 

Ringmaster Barry Mitchell

Ventriloquist Show

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Up to 11 years old, 

accompanied by caregiver

2 p.m.

 

Teen Summer Reading 

Kick-Off Party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Open to teens 12-18

Register online at

artcirclelibrary.info

 

Friday, June 3

Friday at the Crossroads

“Flip Flop Friday”

Downtown Crossville

4-8 p.m.

 

Seven’s Pine: Friday at the Crossroads

Crossville Depot

169 N. Main St.

5-7:30 p.m.

 

Melissa Ellis

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m.

Free

 

FreeLine Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Sam Hatmaker

GrinderHouse Coffee Shop

73 N. Main St.

5 p.m.

 

FOCCAS Volunteer Work Day

Meet 9:30 a.m. at 

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

Bring shovel, metal rake and work gloves

 

Bible Journaling Group

FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

1-3 p.m., $5

931-210-5599

 

Saturday, June 4

Country Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Nathan Stanley

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$15-$25

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Reagan Day Dinner

Cumberland County 

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

6 p.m.

$30-$200

bottomslinda47@gmail.com

 

Hits & Grins Live

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$40-$50

 

Encanto

Movie Night on the 

Lake Tansi Beach

8 p.m.

 

Wine & Paint

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

& 2-4 p.m.

$40

931-484-9463

 

Sunshine Sessions

Cumberland Business Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $15

931-456-4910 or

931-707-2798

 

Write Away Writing Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

Guitar Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m., beginners

10:45 a.m., intermediate

11:20 a.m., advanced

Southern Sunrise

Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar

East 750, US-70

6-9 p.m.

 

Monday, June 6

Mount LeConte Jug Band

Mirror Lake Blast

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

5:45 p.m., Free

 

Hike for Health

Hiking Series

Fairfield Glade

Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

10:30 a.m.

 

Welcome to Medicare Class

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

Register 1-877-801-0044

 

Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Science Mondays with 

Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Family Game Night

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30 p.m.

Register at 931-484-6790

 

Tuesday, June 7

The Smoky Nights

Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

6-8 p.m., Free

 

Parkinson’s Support Group

Caney Fork Baptist Church

2404 Hwy. 70 E.

10 a.m.

931-319-0309

 

Summer KidBits StoryTime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Ages 6 and younger, 

accompanied by caregiver

 

Wednesday, June 8

Art & Beyond

FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Industrial Dr.

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $5

931-210-5599

 

Blues Night with Southern Sunrise

Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill

1133 Genesis Rd.

7-9 p.m.

 

“Ewe Can Knit” Needle 

Workers Group Meeting

Art Circle Public Library

Plateau Conference Room

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

The Longest Day: 75 Years Later

Presented by Bob Emrick

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon

 

Thursday, June 9

Bluegrass Music

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Walk the Paved Paths

CMC Wellness Complex

130 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in far left parking lot

8 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Thread Painting

Rainbow’s End

25 Peavine Plaza

10 a.m.-noon

$20 class fee, $20 supply fee

931-484-9600

 

Natchez Tracers

Thursdays at the Amp

The Amp

29 Division Dr.

6:30 p.m.

 

Camper Acrylic 

Painting Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E 1st St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30 plus a $5 material fee

 

Teen Reading Program Craft

Marbled Candleholders

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4 p.m.

Open to teens 12-18

Register online at

artcirclelibrary.info

 

Friday, June 10

Shannon Libby

The Grove at Fairfield Glade

100 Stonehenge Dr.

6 p.m., Free

 

Line Dancing

127 South Senior Center

1460 S. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

 

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Ted Graves

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$10-$20

931-484-6133

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Science Fridays with 

Mr. Brian

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1 p.m. or 2 p.m.

Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver

Register at 931-484-6790