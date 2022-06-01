Wednesday, June 1
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Industrial Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $5
931-210-5599
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Stamp Collecting
Art Circle Public Library
Obed River Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
The Glade Dixieland Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, June 2
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Pre-Byrd
Featuring Desert Honey, Long Tall Shorty, Tanner Hillis and Mose Wilson
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Waterbath Canning
Cumberland County Extension Office
1398 Livingston Rd.
RSVP 931-484-6743
4:30-6:30 p.m., $35
Ringmaster Barry Mitchell
Ventriloquist Show
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Up to 11 years old,
accompanied by caregiver
2 p.m.
Teen Summer Reading
Kick-Off Party
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Open to teens 12-18
Register online at
Friday, June 3
Friday at the Crossroads
“Flip Flop Friday”
Downtown Crossville
4-8 p.m.
Seven’s Pine: Friday at the Crossroads
Crossville Depot
169 N. Main St.
5-7:30 p.m.
Melissa Ellis
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m.
Free
FreeLine Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Sam Hatmaker
GrinderHouse Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
5 p.m.
FOCCAS Volunteer Work Day
Meet 9:30 a.m. at
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
Bring shovel, metal rake and work gloves
Bible Journaling Group
FACS: For Art, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
1-3 p.m., $5
931-210-5599
Saturday, June 4
Country Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Nathan Stanley
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$15-$25
931-484-6133
Reagan Day Dinner
Cumberland County
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
6 p.m.
$30-$200
Hits & Grins Live
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$40-$50
Encanto
Movie Night on the
Lake Tansi Beach
8 p.m.
Wine & Paint
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
& 2-4 p.m.
$40
931-484-9463
Sunshine Sessions
Cumberland Business Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., $15
931-456-4910 or
931-707-2798
Write Away Writing Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Guitar Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m., beginners
10:45 a.m., intermediate
11:20 a.m., advanced
Southern Sunrise
Bunkers Grill & Patio Bar
East 750, US-70
6-9 p.m.
Monday, June 6
Mount LeConte Jug Band
Mirror Lake Blast
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
5:45 p.m., Free
Hike for Health
Hiking Series
Fairfield Glade
Cumberland Medical Center Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
10:30 a.m.
Welcome to Medicare Class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
Register 1-877-801-0044
Ocean Crafts with Miss Patty
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Up to 11 years old, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Science Mondays with
Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
Family Game Night
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30 p.m.
Register at 931-484-6790
Tuesday, June 7
The Smoky Nights
Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
6-8 p.m., Free
Parkinson’s Support Group
Caney Fork Baptist Church
2404 Hwy. 70 E.
10 a.m.
931-319-0309
Summer KidBits StoryTime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Ages 6 and younger,
accompanied by caregiver
Wednesday, June 8
Art & Beyond
FACS: For Art, Crafts & Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Industrial Dr.
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., $5
931-210-5599
Blues Night with Southern Sunrise
Pappy’s Place Bar & Grill
1133 Genesis Rd.
7-9 p.m.
“Ewe Can Knit” Needle
Workers Group Meeting
Art Circle Public Library
Plateau Conference Room
3 East St.
10 a.m.
The Longest Day: 75 Years Later
Presented by Bob Emrick
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon
Thursday, June 9
Bluegrass Music
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Walk the Paved Paths
CMC Wellness Complex
130 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in far left parking lot
8 a.m., Free
Thread Painting
Rainbow’s End
25 Peavine Plaza
10 a.m.-noon
$20 class fee, $20 supply fee
931-484-9600
Natchez Tracers
Thursdays at the Amp
The Amp
29 Division Dr.
6:30 p.m.
Camper Acrylic
Painting Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E 1st St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30 plus a $5 material fee
Teen Reading Program Craft
Marbled Candleholders
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4 p.m.
Open to teens 12-18
Register online at
Friday, June 10
Shannon Libby
The Grove at Fairfield Glade
100 Stonehenge Dr.
6 p.m., Free
Line Dancing
127 South Senior Center
1460 S. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Ted Graves
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$10-$20
931-484-6133
Science Fridays with
Mr. Brian
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1 p.m. or 2 p.m.
Ages 7-11, accompanied by caregiver
Register at 931-484-6790
