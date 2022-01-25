Tuesday, Jan. 25

SMHS vs. CCHS

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

6th District Community Meeting

Motorsports Park 

Development

Hosted by 6th District 

Commissioners Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson

Pine View Elementary

346 Daysville Rd.

5 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. EST

In the gym

www.cctn-6thdistrict.info

 

Kid Bits Preschool 

Storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

Limited Registration

931-484-6790

 

Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates Book Club

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

5-6 p.m.

Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michelle Richardson

cindystahler@yahoo.com

 

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Life drawing

The Art Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge

Soddy-Daisy, TN

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $7

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org 

or text/call 931-267-2243

 

Art and Beyond

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

Studio time with Jean Corbett

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$5

931-210-5599 or online at 

www.facstn.com

 

Ewe Can Knit

Needle Workers Group

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

 

CAD Topics in Onshape

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

$15

cbimakerspace.com

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County

Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar

103 Country Club Dr.

Doors open 10:15 a.m.

$18

RSVP by Jan. 18

931-456-2790

Friday, Jan. 28

SMHS vs. White County

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

The WannaBeatles

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$20-$30

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Jason Howard

Spikes Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Jan. 29

CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County

Varsity Basketball

Pickett County High School

130 Skyline Dr.

Byrdstown, TN

Tipoff 5:30 p.m.

 

Arduino Workshop

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10 a.m.-Noon, $15

cbimakerspace.com

 

Beaded and Wire 

Heart-Shaped Earrings

FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122

1:30-3:30 p.m.

$30, includes materials

931-210-5599 or online at 

www.facstn.com

 

Guitar Lessons

Via ZOOM

931-337-5807

 

2022 Crossville MMA Winter Open

Crossville MMA

577 Old Lantana Rd.

11 a.m.

Open to kids, adults, masters and seniors

Novice and beginner divisions

Entry: $15 per division, $20 per absolute

 

Magician Andy Gross

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $15-$27

931-484-6133 or 

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

13th Annual Chili Open 

Golf Tournament

Heatherhurst Golf Club

Fairfield Glade

Noon

Chili lunch to follow

Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity

931-484-4565

jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com

 

Chocolate Sucker Making Class

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Ground ’N The Round with 

Jamie Adamson

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Sunday, Jan. 30

Gospel Service Bible Talks

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-4 p.m.

270-804-8000

 

Monday, Jan. 31

Learn Tai Chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

11 a.m. intermediate

Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234

 

Build Your Own 3-D Printer

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

Jan. 31-Feb. 2

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

$250

Register cbimakerspace.com

 

Tuesday, Feb. 1

CCHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Upperman High School

6950 Nasvhille Hwy.

Baxter, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

POETRY: How and Why

Inkwell Writers Group

VIa ZOOm

5 p.m.

Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano

Area4Rep@Pennwriters.org

 

Center for Lifelong Learning

Enrollment opens

Continues through mid-April

$40 annual membership

roanstate.edu/CLL

 

Smorgasbord: Wire-Wrapped Heart Pendant

& Bead Necklace

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

10 a.m.-Noon

$25 members/$30 guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Feb. 2

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Fairfield Glade Community Trails

Fairfield Glade

4 mile, moderate or

8 miles, moderate/strenuous

Meet 8 a.m. at Peavine Rd.

and Stonehenge Dr.

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

 

Friday, Feb. 4

CCHS vs. Upperman High

Varsity basketball

Cumberland County High School

660 Stanley St.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Macon County

Varsity basketball

Macon County High School

2550 Days Rd.

Lafayette, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Fun Friday Art Reception

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

5-7 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Green Bag Lady Workday

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-Noon

Free

dogwoodexchange@gmail.com

931-787-5838

 

Saturday, Feb. 5

SMHS vs. Clarkrange High

Varsity basketball

Clarkrange High School

5801 S. York Hwy.

Clarkrange, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Guitar Lessons

Via ZOOM

931-337-5807

 

2022 Tennessee 

Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Grinder House Coffee Shop

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

$12-$22

Tickets on Eventbrite

Sunshine Open Classroom

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Bring your unfinished projects to work on

Register by calling 

931-456-4910

or 931-707-2798

$15

 

HighRoad

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10, $15 & $20

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Tuesday, Feb. 8

CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School

Varsity basketball

DeKalb County High School

1130 W. Broad St.

Smithville, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Knox Webb

Varsity basketball

Webb School of Knoxville

9800 Webb School Lane

Knoxville, TN

Time TBA

 

Let’s Paint Some Snow

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

Classes held Feb. 8, 15 & 22

$105/members, $120/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Felted Heart

The Yarn Patch

68 N. Main St.

10:30-11:30 a.m.

$25

theyarnpatch.com

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook

and East Rim Overlook

Jamestown, TN

3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate

Leave 8 a.m.

Crossville Cracker Barrel

32 Executive Dr.

Carpool $7

931-267-22443 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

TTA Plateau Chapter 

Meeting

First United Methodist Church

Annex Building

69 Neecham St.

6 p.m.

931-202-2338 or

huxianlj@gmail.com

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

Home School Children’s Art Class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-1:30 p.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Basket Weaving

Dogwood Exchange

92 E. First St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m., $30

931-787-5838 or

www.dogwoodexchange.com

 

Medic Blood Drive

Tennessee College of Applied Technology

910 Miller Ave.

8 a.m.-2 p.m.

tndonor.org

 

Friday, Feb. 11

CCHS vs. White County 

High School

Varsity basketball

White County High School

267 Allen Dr.

Sparta, TN

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston 

Academy

Varsity basketball

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

Tipoff 6 p.m.

 

Saturday, Feb. 12

Tennessee Songwriters Week

Qualifying Round

Stonehaus Winery

2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103

7 p.m., $10

 

Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart

Crossville Outlet Center

228 Interstate Dr.

Event Room

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.

 

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to 

Brady Mountain

Crossville, TN

3 miles moderate or 

9 mile strenuous

Leave 8 a.m.

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

Carpool $3

931-267-2243 or 

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Love Letters

The Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m., $10

931-484-6133 or

palacetheatre-crossville.com

 

Highway Natives

GrinderHouse Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m., $12-$22

www.eventbrite.com

 

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Art Guild at Fairfield Glade

Members Meeting

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9:30 a.m.

Orientation at 11 a.m.

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Artist Peer Review and Discussion

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5/members, $20/guests

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Wednesday, Feb. 16

TTA Plateau Chapter Hike

Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door

Beersheba Springs, TN

1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous

Leave 8 a.m. from

Tractor Supply

135 Highland Square

Carpool $7

931-267-2243 or

plateauhikes@

tennesseetrails.org

 

Chain Maille Jewelry

Irish Twist Bracelet

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

1-4 p.m.

$70/members, $75/guests

Materials included

931-707-7249

artguildfairfieldglade.net

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Walk the Paved Paths

Heatherhurst Golf Club

421 Stonehenge Dr.

Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.

8:45 a.m., Free

gladetrails.com/hiking

 

Sewing with Jane

Cumberland Business 

Incubator

2569 Cook Rd.

9 a.m.-Noon

Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or

janetavernier435@gmail.com

