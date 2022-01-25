Tuesday, Jan. 25
SMHS vs. CCHS
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
6th District Community Meeting
Motorsports Park
Development
Hosted by 6th District
Commissioners Joe Sherrill and Wendell Wilson
Pine View Elementary
346 Daysville Rd.
5 p.m. CST, 6 p.m. EST
In the gym
Kid Bits Preschool
Storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
Limited Registration
931-484-6790
Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates Book Club
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
5-6 p.m.
Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michelle Richardson
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Life drawing
The Art Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail-Soddy Creek Gorge
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $7
plateauhikes@
or text/call 931-267-2243
Art and Beyond
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
Studio time with Jean Corbett
10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$5
931-210-5599 or online at
Ewe Can Knit
Needle Workers Group
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
CAD Topics in Onshape
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
$15
Thursday, Jan. 27
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Neighbors and Newcomers of Cumberland County
Lake Tansi Restaurant and Bar
103 Country Club Dr.
Doors open 10:15 a.m.
$18
RSVP by Jan. 18
931-456-2790
Friday, Jan. 28
SMHS vs. White County
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
The WannaBeatles
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$20-$30
931-484-6133 or
Jason Howard
Spikes Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
CCHS Boys Basketball vs. Pickett County
Varsity Basketball
Pickett County High School
130 Skyline Dr.
Byrdstown, TN
Tipoff 5:30 p.m.
Arduino Workshop
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10 a.m.-Noon, $15
Beaded and Wire
Heart-Shaped Earrings
FACS: For Arts, Crafts and Sports
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr., Suite 122
1:30-3:30 p.m.
$30, includes materials
931-210-5599 or online at
Guitar Lessons
Via ZOOM
931-337-5807
2022 Crossville MMA Winter Open
Crossville MMA
577 Old Lantana Rd.
11 a.m.
Open to kids, adults, masters and seniors
Novice and beginner divisions
Entry: $15 per division, $20 per absolute
Magician Andy Gross
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $15-$27
931-484-6133 or
13th Annual Chili Open
Golf Tournament
Heatherhurst Golf Club
Fairfield Glade
Noon
Chili lunch to follow
Supports Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
931-484-4565
jessica@cchabitatforhumanity.com
Chocolate Sucker Making Class
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-787-5838 or
Ground ’N The Round with
Jamie Adamson
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Sunday, Jan. 30
Gospel Service Bible Talks
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-4 p.m.
270-804-8000
Monday, Jan. 31
Learn Tai Chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Register at 931-484-6790 Ext. 234
Build Your Own 3-D Printer
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
Jan. 31-Feb. 2
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
$250
Register cbimakerspace.com
Tuesday, Feb. 1
CCHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Upperman High School
6950 Nasvhille Hwy.
Baxter, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
POETRY: How and Why
Inkwell Writers Group
VIa ZOOm
5 p.m.
Guest speaker: Fairfield Glade resident Tom Catalano
Center for Lifelong Learning
Enrollment opens
Continues through mid-April
$40 annual membership
Smorgasbord: Wire-Wrapped Heart Pendant
& Bead Necklace
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
10 a.m.-Noon
$25 members/$30 guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Feb. 2
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Fairfield Glade Community Trails
Fairfield Glade
4 mile, moderate or
8 miles, moderate/strenuous
Meet 8 a.m. at Peavine Rd.
and Stonehenge Dr.
931-267-22443 or
plateauhikes@
Thursday, Feb. 3
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Friday, Feb. 4
CCHS vs. Upperman High
Varsity basketball
Cumberland County High School
660 Stanley St.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Macon County
Varsity basketball
Macon County High School
2550 Days Rd.
Lafayette, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Fun Friday Art Reception
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
5-7 p.m.
931-707-7249
Green Bag Lady Workday
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-Noon
Free
931-787-5838
Saturday, Feb. 5
SMHS vs. Clarkrange High
Varsity basketball
Clarkrange High School
5801 S. York Hwy.
Clarkrange, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Guitar Lessons
Via ZOOM
931-337-5807
2022 Tennessee
Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Grinder House Coffee Shop
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
$12-$22
Tickets on Eventbrite
Sunshine Open Classroom
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Bring your unfinished projects to work on
Register by calling
931-456-4910
or 931-707-2798
$15
HighRoad
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10, $15 & $20
931-484-6133 or
Tuesday, Feb. 8
CCHS vs. DeKalb County High School
Varsity basketball
DeKalb County High School
1130 W. Broad St.
Smithville, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Knox Webb
Varsity basketball
Webb School of Knoxville
9800 Webb School Lane
Knoxville, TN
Time TBA
Let’s Paint Some Snow
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
Classes held Feb. 8, 15 & 22
$105/members, $120/guests
931-707-7249
Felted Heart
The Yarn Patch
68 N. Main St.
10:30-11:30 a.m.
$25
Wednesday, Feb. 9
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Leatherwood Loop, Sunset Overlook
and East Rim Overlook
Jamestown, TN
3 mile moderate or 7 mile moderate
Leave 8 a.m.
Crossville Cracker Barrel
32 Executive Dr.
Carpool $7
931-267-22443 or
plateauhikes@
Thursday, Feb. 10
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
TTA Plateau Chapter
Meeting
First United Methodist Church
Annex Building
69 Neecham St.
6 p.m.
931-202-2338 or
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Please bring a sewing machine with manual and free motion quilting or darning foot
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
Home School Children’s Art Class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
931-707-7249
Basket Weaving
Dogwood Exchange
92 E. First St.
10 a.m.-1 p.m., $30
931-787-5838 or
Medic Blood Drive
Tennessee College of Applied Technology
910 Miller Ave.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
CCHS vs. White County
High School
Varsity basketball
White County High School
267 Allen Dr.
Sparta, TN
Tipoff 6 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Academy
Varsity basketball
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
Tipoff 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Tennessee Songwriters Week
Qualifying Round
Stonehaus Winery
2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 103
7 p.m., $10
Valentine’s Day Gifts from the Heart
Crossville Outlet Center
228 Interstate Dr.
Event Room
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Browse unique gift ideas from local vendors.
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Cumberland Trail: Head of Sequatchie to
Brady Mountain
Crossville, TN
3 miles moderate or
9 mile strenuous
Leave 8 a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
Carpool $3
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Love Letters
The Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m., $10
931-484-6133 or
Highway Natives
GrinderHouse Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m., $12-$22
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Art Guild at Fairfield Glade
Members Meeting
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9:30 a.m.
Orientation at 11 a.m.
931-707-7249
Artist Peer Review and Discussion
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5/members, $20/guests
931-707-7249
Wednesday, Feb. 16
TTA Plateau Chapter Hike
Greeter Falls, Ranger Falls & Stone Door
Beersheba Springs, TN
1.1 miles easy or 8 miles moderate/strenuous
Leave 8 a.m. from
Tractor Supply
135 Highland Square
Carpool $7
931-267-2243 or
plateauhikes@
Chain Maille Jewelry
Irish Twist Bracelet
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
1-4 p.m.
$70/members, $75/guests
Materials included
931-707-7249
Thursday, Feb. 17
Walk the Paved Paths
Heatherhurst Golf Club
421 Stonehenge Dr.
Meet in lower parking lot on the north end of Stonehenge Dr.
8:45 a.m., Free
Sewing with Jane
Cumberland Business
Incubator
2569 Cook Rd.
9 a.m.-Noon
Sign up at 9311-335-0621 or
