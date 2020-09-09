Good things come in bowls. From healthy salads and power bowls to comfort foods to sweet treats, a bowl can be the perfect dish for just about any meal.
Burrito Bowl
Power bowls bring together protein, healthy grains (think brown rice or quinoa) and vegetables in one dish. The combinations are limited only by your imagination.
• Rice or cauliflower rice
• Black beans
• Corn
• Red onion
• Red and yellow bell peppers, cut into strips
• Avocado slices
• Chicken
Divide fresh ingredients among 4-6 bowls.
Cook chicken seasoned with fajita seasoning or marinated in a fajita marinade.
Chili
The thermometer may say 80 degrees outside, but cooler weather is on the way. A hot bowl of chili is just what you need when the first cold snap strikes.
• 2 cans premium
hite meat chicken
• 1 can
outhwestern corn
• 2 cans cannellini
eans, drained
• 1 can green chiles
• 1 jalapeño (seeded and minced)
• 2 cans low-sodium chicken broth
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tsp dried oregano
• 1 tsp ground cumin
• Salt and pepper to taste
Empty cans into your slow cooker and add spices. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. Serve with sour cream, sliced avocados and chopped cilantro.
Ice Cream Sundae
The composition of an ice cream sundae is a very personal matter. Some people like the classic version: vanilla ice cream, hot fudge and whipped cream with a cherry on top. Others prefer mixing in fruits, throwing in some small candies, and some crunchy crushed up waffle cone.
When it comes to sundaes, there are no rules — you do you!
Get your ice cream and keep it in the freezer until you’re ready for construction.
Put out your sauces and garnishes in small bowls.
Dish up 2-3 scoops of ice cream.
Top with sauce (you can heat the chocolate or butterscotch in the microwave for a few seconds)
Add in the toppings
Top with whipped cream, if desired, and a cherry on top.
Enjoy!
