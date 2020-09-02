Mary Bell is the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for September.
She will be honored at the Fun and Wine reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Plateau Creative Arts Center. The Center is at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Those attending should wear masks and practice social distancing.
Wine and soft drinks will be served outside only, weather permitting.
The event is free and open to the public.
Also on display is a special themed exhibit, “Women’s Suffrage Centennial.” This theme incorporates artwork (in any medium) that was inspired by the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.
Achieving this women’s right-to-vote milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle, for victory took decades of agitation and protest.
Bell, watercolor and pastel artist, notes that “As a realistic painter, I enjoy capturing the beauty of the world around me.”
Spending most of her childhood and working life as a “Jersey girl,” Bell attended the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art, majoring in commercial art and then working for many advertising agencies in northern New Jersey.
After her children were grown, Bell was able to devote more time to her watercolor and pastel painting, attending many workshops presented by famous artists.
Seascapes, landscapes, and animals have always been her favorite subjects.
Many of Bell’s paintings reflect her love of the ocean and the happy times she spent on the Jersey Shore.
In 2000, she moved to Fairfield Glade, where she immediately joined the Art Guild and has been an active, contributing member ever since.
The changing monthly displays at the Plateau Creative Arts Center include a wide variety of art mediums: painting, drawings, photography, ceramics, wood creations, glass mosaics, jewelry, fabric creations, card art and much more. The artwork is available for purchase.
Plateau Creative Arts Center is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is wheelchair accessible.
Visit the Art Guild website, www.artguildfairfieldglade.net, to view the classes and workshops offered to both Art Guild and community members. Add creativity and conviviality to your life!
