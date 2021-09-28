Polymer Clay Halloween Earrings
Polymer clay artist Janeen Carrell returns to the Dogwood Exchange to teach the fun-filled Polymer Clay Halloween Earrings class from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Students in this class will be taught about conditioning and working with polymer clay. The technique of using cutters will be taught through a step-by-step tutorial. Each student will have the opportunity to make three sets of Halloween earrings to match or mix.
Baking of the clay will be done in Carrell’s studio and returned to Dogwood Exchange for pickup starting Friday, Oct. 1 — just in time to wear throughout the month of October.
Class cost is $35 and includes all supplies. Go to www.dogwoodexchange.com to register.
Call 931-787-5838 for more information.
The Dogwood Exchange is at 92 E. First St., Crossville.
Furniture Painting 101
The Dogwood Exchange is planning a four-day Furniture Painting 101 class in October.
This class is ideal for those who have a piece of furniture they would like to re-do but are unsure how to go about it.
Students should bring a own piece of furniture to complete while being taught the best practices for success.
The class will begin from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, with sessions continuing daily from 8-10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 7.
This class will cover common repairs, proper cleaning, priming, painting and applying the topcoat.
Students will receive a quart of primer, a pint of chalk paint and a pint of varnish with their $200 class registration fee.
Class size is limited to three students. Students are requested to email a photo of their project piece to dogwoodexchange@gmail.com before the class starts.
Preregistration is required. Call the Dogwood Exchange at 931-787-5838 for details.
Mosiac on Stone
Mary Ann Gilfillan, contributor
A mosaic is a pattern or image made of small regular or irregular pieces of colored stone, glass or ceramic.
This class, taught by artist Manuel Marti, will focus on the process and techniques necessary to develop glass mosaics on stones.
The class design will be a simple composition tab and will serve to illustrate the necessary steps to select, execute and finish glass mosaics on stones or other similar base surfaces.
The four-day October class will be from 9 a.m.-noon each Thursday beginning Oct. 7. It is open to students of all skill levels. Tools will be provided; participants who have their own tools should feel free to bring them.
The class is $165 for Arts Center members and $185 for guests. The $25 material fee is included in the cost.
The class is limited to six students; space is limited.
To register, stop by the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Center at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
