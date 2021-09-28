It is time to mask up, get out, and start learning new things.
“We have missed having genealogy classes and seminars at the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center,” said County Archivist Joyce Rorabaugh. “Even though we are open, our setting doesn’t allow for proper social distancing for a class.”
The Archives is joining with the Center for Lifelong Learning to present its fall beginning genealogy class at Roane State Community College’s Cumberland County campus.
Rorabaugh said this venue allows for a clean and comfortable learning setting with appropriate social distancing.
Classes will be from 9-10:30 a.m. six consecutive Mondays beginning Oct. 4.
Rorabaugh will teach the sessions geared to start any beginning genealogist on their research journey to fill in family stories without running into high-cost genealogy websites.
“We start with how and why to document and organize research using the internet, books and journals,” Rorabaugh said. “You will learn to be a genealogy detective and build a sturdy family tree.”
Materials will be supplied. Go to Roanestate.edu/CLL and see the Center for Lifelong Learning catalog to register.
This class is listed under their History section and is #3036-Tools and Techniques for Documenting Your Family Tree.
