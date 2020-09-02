Sept. 30. Mark this date on your calendar.
Weather permitting, we will be having an outdoor concert at the amphitheater (The Amp) by the library at noon. More to come.
Expect a great show with a good dose of humor.
Great New Books
Squeeze Me by Carl Hiaasen. From the best-selling author of Skinny Dip and Razor Girl, a hilarious new novel of social and political intrigue, set against the glittering backdrop of Florida’s gold coast. Irreverent, ingenious, and highly entertaining, Squeeze Me perfectly captures the absurdity of our times.
Vesper Flights by Helen Macdonald. Want to soar as you did while reading H Is for Hawk? Then grab this rich collection of essays both newly minted and previously published, ranging in subject from the shrinking countryside to the migration of songbirds through New York City’s Tribute in Light to wild boars, mushroom hunting, birds’ nests, and the private vespers she holds while trying to fall asleep.
Superman’s Not Coming: Our National Water Crisis and What We The People Can Do About it by Erin Brockovich. In her first book to address her signature issue of water pollution, consumer advocate and environmental activist Brockovich (Take It From Me) has written both a call to action and a how-to manual for citizen activism. Readers are urged to investigate the state of their local drinking water, and press for government and industry action to regulate or remediate toxic pollutants that may harm our water supply.
Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer. It’s here! No. 1 bestselling author Stephenie Meyer makes a triumphant return to the world of Twilight with this highly anticipated companion: the iconic love story of Bella and Edward told from the vampire’s point of view. The author transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.
Children of Ash and Elm: A History of the Vikings by Neil Price. The Viking Age — between 750 and 1050 — saw an unprecedented expansion of the Scandinavian peoples. As traders and raiders, explorers and colonists, they reshaped the world between eastern North America and the Asian steppe. Based on the latest archaeological and textual evidence, Children of Ash and Elm tells the story of the Vikings on their own terms: their politics, their cosmology, their art and culture. From Bjèorn Ironside, who led an expedition to sack Rome, to Gudrid Thorbjarnardâottir, the most traveled woman in the world, Price shows us the real Vikings, not the caricatures they’ve become in popular culture and history.
Thick as Thieves by Sandra Brown. Did Arden Miller’s father take the money and run when he vanished 20 years ago after participating in the heist of a half million dollars, and was he responsible for the murder of one of his accomplices? With those questions in mind, Arden returns to her hometown, where the remaining thieves’ eye each other warily.
Libraries=Information
A recent study by the scientific journal PLOS One discovered that a typical load of laundry creates plastic microfibers that are released into waterways and eventually into the ocean.
The plastic microfibers (from synthetic fabrics) are invisible to the naked eye, but they contribute to destruction of ocean life and ecosystems. And it turns out nearly 28 million pounds of these microfibers make their way into our oceans every day.
To help, do two things: Wash clothing only when you need it, and run your washing machine for a shorter period of time at a cooler temperature.
Using cold water for 30 minutes as opposed to hot water for 85 minutes resulted in a 30% reduction in microfibers produced.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you use a laptop computer every day, there are some easy steps you can take to make sure it’s running as efficiently as possible. First, whenever you’re not using external devices like drives and printers, unplug them. When they are plugged into your USB port, they draw a lot of power.
Unplug the charger if your battery has sufficient life; leaving it plugged in not only wastes energy, but it also can degrade the life of your battery.
And always totally shut down the computer when you’re done; leaving it on standby or sleep mode still consumes power.
Library Laugh
What state gives out tiny drinks?
Mini-soda!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.