Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates, Inc. will present a showing of the full-length documentary, The Clinton 12, on Thursday, June 16 at 4 p.m. in the Cumberland Room of the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville.
There is no admission charge. The public is invited to attend.
This award-winning movie documents the bravery of the 12 Black students who desegregated Clinton High School in August 1956, becoming the first publicly supported high school in the South to desegregate following the historic U.S. Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education.
The movie is narrated by noted actor James Earl Jones.
Through the use of archival footage, news reports and interviews with members of the Clinton 12 and community members, director Keith McDaniel vividly and powerfully captures a not-so-distant time in American history that seems almost impossible to imagine now.
Adam Velk, executive director of the Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton, will be present to answer questions about the Clinton 12 after the movie.
The desegregation of Clinton High School was a major and historic event in the struggle for civil rights in America, and it happened right here in East Tennessee.
This movie is “a must see” for those interested in Tennessee history and civil rights.
