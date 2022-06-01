Alfred Williams, Alvah Jay McSwain, Anna Theresser Caswell, Bobby Cain, Gail Ann Epps, Maurice Soles, Minnie Ann Dickey, Regina Turner, Robert Thacker, Ronald Gordon Hayden, William Latham and Jo Ann Allen became known as The Clinton 12. The Black students desegregated Clinton High School in August 1956, becoming the first publicly supported high school in the South to desegregate following the historic U.S. Supreme Court case of Brown v. Board of Education.