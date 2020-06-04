The Crossville Police Department has temporary procedures for the June 23 court date that are in compliance with the Tennessee Supreme Court’s ruling on social distancing.
The next court will be held on June 23 and those wishing to appear before the judge are to report to Stanley St. in the parking lot of Crossville Medical Group (Stanley St. at Henry St.) for staging. Those with citations are asked to gather at 5:30 p.m.
Officers will be on hand to instruct persons on how to park and when to line-up for their appearance at the drive-thru window at the police department. Police are asking that only the person receiving the citation be present to limit possible exposures to others.
Those with citations are also asked to have all their documents with them and ready to show.
“If you have court scheduled for this date, please call the city court clerk’s office to determine if you need to appear on this date or if you can take actions to correct your citation prior to this date and not appear in front of the judge,” a press release read.
“The city court clerk can be reached at 484-7231 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may also stop by the police department to pay a citation in lieu of attending court prior to the court date.”
Persons with any questions can stop by the police department during normal business hours or call the number above.
