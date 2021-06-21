On Monday, June 21, Fairfield Glade Police Chief Michael Williams announced that Fairfield Glade Police Department was advised by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) that the speed limit will be raised to 45 MPH, effective by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22, from I-40, in both directional lanes, and ending near Lakeshore Terrace Condominiums where the speed limit will change to 30 MPH.
The Fairfield Glade Police Department will continue to monitor traffic on Peavine Road within the boundaries of Fairfield Glade. Fairfield Glade police will be operating most enforcement efforts on a grant provided by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and in cooperation with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Crossville Police Department. This grant is to ensure motorists are operating their vehicles in a safe manner within the boundaries of the Fairfield Glade community and will focus on speed, distracted driving, impaired driving and seat belt usage.
The traffic signal at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. will become operational Tuesday, June 22, as well. Please use caution in this area as drivers become accustomed to the new traffic signal.
