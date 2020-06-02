ShrinerCandySale.jpg
photo submitted

Cumberland Shrine Club’s sixth annual candy sale at the Cumberland County Stockyard on May 9 kicked off with, from left, Jay Danton, Doug Pearler, Bill Walker, Daryle “Cowboy” Marsh, Laney Colvard, Larry Sherrill and Len Stark. Proceeds from the candy sale benefit Shriners Hospital for Children. The Shrine Club thanks Colvard and Sherrill for making this an annual fundraiser, as well as Stockyard employees and members for supporting Shriners Hospital for Children.

