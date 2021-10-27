A Crossville man has been arrested in connection with the cutting of locks at a vehicle repair shop during which a vehicle was damaged in an apparent theft attempt.
David Dewayne Farley, 31, 79 Wells Rd., is charged with one count each of burglary and vandalism.
Farley will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.
Ptl. Samantha Seay wrote she and other officers responded to Chan’s Frame and Body Shop on Hwy. 70 W. Saturday after a wrecker driver for the business discovered locks to the gate and a trailer had been cut.
Entry to the lot was gained, and a Mitsubishi was damaged when someone apparently attempted to drive it from a parking space between a trailer and another vehicle that did not provide enough room to exit the lot.
A review of a surveillance video led to the identity of a suspect in the incident and warrants were signed for Farley’s arrest, according to the report.
A little more than eight hours later, city police received a report of a van parked in a yard on Wells Rd. When police arrived, the van was gone, but Ptl. Keyton Harthun spotted Farley sitting on the steps at his home and took him into custody without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.