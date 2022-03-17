Cumberland County authorities are looking for a 28-year-old Plantation Dr. resident in connection with a vandalism incident that took place at a Lantana Rd. home on March 6.
Deputies were dispatched to the 4700 block of Lantana Rd. around 11:20 a.m. on a report of a man armed with a rifle shooting at horses and property. The report said an armed resident confronted the man.
When officers arrived, they were told the suspect was known to the residents and that there was a history of trespassing by the suspect.
On that day, a woman living at the residence heard a commotion and looked out, noticing her horses were acting like they were in distress. She went to investigate and found a man on her property shooting at the woman’s barn.
The woman displayed a handgun and ordered the man to drop the rifle. The man dropped the firearm and then fled into the woods at the back of the victim’s property.
Deputy Nathan Lewis wrote that he found a pellet gun laying in the gravel. Further investigation found several holes in the metal siding of two barns and a camper trailer.
It is not known if the horses had been shot with the pellet gun, and damage caused by the incident is not known.
Investigation is continuing.
