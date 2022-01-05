A Cumberland County man store officials said was pocketing cash taken for the payment of merchandise has been arrested and charged with theft, according to a sheriff’s office offense report.
Christopher James Capen, 32, 1755 Breckenridge Dr., is charged with one count of theft of property of $1,000 to $10,000, according to Deputy Chuck Hennessee’s arrest report.
On Dec. 17, the sheriff’s office was called to the Dollar General Store in the 7000 block of Lantana Rd. on a report of an ongoing employee theft.
A district manager for the variety store chain reported that an employee would ask customers if they were paying for purchases with cash. If cash was tendered, the sales were deleted from the register and cash placed in an employee’s pocket.
On Dec. 17, the district manager alleged he observed a theft take place, and the sheriff’s office was notified. The suspect provided investigators with a statement, according to Hennessee’s report, during which he admitted deleting purchase records from the cash register and pocketing cash for about a month.
The exact amount of loss is not known. Capen was processed at the county jail and placed under $2,500 bond with appearance scheduled in General Sessions Court.
