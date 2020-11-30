After a nine-day layoff, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers returned to action Saturday afternoon in Seymour, where they defeated The King’s Academy, 66-48.
Lady Panther senior Tessa Miller posted her second double-double of the season, as the Belmont signee scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Miller also dished out three assists.
Senior point guard Mattie Buck had a well-rounded day, as she posted 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Skylar Dishman made her presence felt off the bench as she hit four three-pointers on her way to 12 points in the win.
Stone Memorial wasted no time against The King’s Academy as they led 21-4 after the first quarter.
Eight of Miller’s 20 points came in the first period.
SMHS led 35-16 at halftime and 53-31 at the end of the third period.
The Lady Panthers cruised through the fourth quarter to win by a final score of 66-48.
Stone Memorial is now 2-1 overall this season and will travel to Upperman this Tuesday for a non-district showdown of two of the Upper Cumberland’s top programs. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys following at 7:30.
Stone Memorial (66): Tessa Miller 20, Mattie Buck 13, Skylar Dishman 12, Keaton Freitag 8, Annah Goss 5, Katie Adkisson 5, Taylor Guthrie 3
