No charges have been filed, and family members escaped injury — or worse — when a neighbor accidentally fired a shot through a front door.
The incident in the 100 block of Bowman Loop was reported to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30.
Sheriff’s Deputies Ben Griffin and Jamie Wyatt were in the process of talking to the family members when they heard another shot fired outside and went to investigate.
Officers made contact with the man firing the gun, who said he was trying to “sight” a .308-caliber rifle with a new gun barrel and was firing into a backstop made of railroad ties and a 3/4-inch sheet of aluminum.
The man added that he had used the target backstop for three years without incident.
The three family members were sitting in the living room of the house when they reported hearing a loud noise and glass breaking. The bullet traveled through a front wooden door, across the room and traveled through an antique mirror and sheet wall.
Statements were taken from all present, photos were made of the damage, and a bullet was recovered.
No charges have been filed at this time.
