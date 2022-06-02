By Moira Charnot
The budget committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education has approved a salary schedule for the 2022-’23 school year that increases noncertified employee pay, but reduces proposed increases for supervisors.
However, the panel has several budget items to discuss before finalizing its general purpose school fund. It faces a June 7 deadline to finalize a budget to present to the Cumberland County Commission.
“Instead of continually bumping up our supervisors, let’s let our employees get bumped up and be able to survive,” said 8th District representative Teresa Boston during the May 31 meeting of the panel. “I would exclude the supervisors’ pay and just approved the non-certified schedules 1 through 13.”
In the original proposed salary schedule presented by Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris, there would be two non-certified supervisor salary schedules based on the position held, as recommended by salary consultant Lean Frog Consulting Services.
One salary schedule, with a starting wage of $55,000 per year, is intended for department supervisors. The second, with a starting wage of $65,000 per year, was for the human resources director and the chief financial officer positions.
The new salary schedule, combined with longevity pay recommended by the consultant, would have given Human Resources Director Kim Bray a $21,359 salary increase over last year.
Board members said they believe giving such a high raise to one person would be unfair to the other employees.
To seek middle ground in the issue, Harris presented the board with an amended salary schedule at the May 31 meeting. In this salary schedule, Bray would be making $62,546 per year instead, a 9.5% raise that results in a $5,463 increase for the year.
After a lengthy deliberation among the board, Stace Karge, 9th District representative, moved to approve only the first 13 salary schedules and to exclude both non-certified supervisor and Lead Safe school counselor positions, proposing a 4.8% increase plus an extra 1% increase in place of the 9.5% increase.
Karge also proposed to pass all the certified position salaries, which were all equally increased by 4.8% in the proposed salary schedules.
The committee passed both of Karge’s motions unanimously.
But the committee did not finalize its general purpose budget nor incorporate several items referred to the budget committee, such as adding behavioral specialist positions.
During discussion, Boston suggested recommending the budget to the full board, including adding three career and technical education teachers estimated at $200,000; paying teachers for working ballgames at an estimated $66,000; adding a behavioral specialist for about $75,000; and increasing substitute pay to $75 per day for non-certified substitutes and $85 per day for certified substitutes, an addition that would cost about $87,000. Altogether, those additions would add $405,000 to the budget for the year.
However, Boston included one caveat that stopped the board in its tracks: she proposed that all the school district’s maintenance projects, excluding the $700,000 repair of Stone Elementary’s roof and the $500,000 repair of North Cumberland Elementary’s electric, are to be stalled for 120 days until the board can better understand the needs of all school facilities.
She also proposed increasing each school’s capital outlay allocation from $10,000 to $15,000 and reducing the district’s capital outlay budget from $30,000 to $15,000. She also proposed adding $100,000 to the maintenance budget for additional needs until the suspension is lifted.
“The maintenance plan needs to be revisited. The board has not looked at it, the board has not seen what has been added; we don’t know what’s being done,” Boston said. “There is a great deal of ESSER money that is being spent on maintenance and upkeep, windows and doors and everything—we have no idea what’s being done.”
“The board has kind of lost sight of what kind of maintenance we’re doing on our buildings,” Boston added.
Harris disagreed, saying she believes they have effectively communicated the school district’s maintenance needs to the budget committee.
“We’ve spent a whole budget meeting and part of another one kind of proving these needs, and I would just be very cautious about walking away from scheduled maintenance that’s really had a nice flow,” Harris said. “We get compliments on the shape of our buildings — it makes me nervous to walk away.”
Boston did not concede, saying that while Harris may have a good handle on the maintenance budget, the board did not, and that suspending maintenance projects would give them time to re-evaluate the needs of the facilities and understand them better.
Harris then brought up that the board had been walked through the maintenance budget during their May 9 and May 11 budget meetings.
“Obviously, you all make the decisions, but I would really encourage a plan for the maintenance of our buildings,” Harris said.
Karge chose to defer to maintenance director Mary Kington for her opinion of what should be done.
“I have 13 locations to keep up with, and there is never enough money to keep up,” Kington said. “They want and deserve as much as they can get; I’m doing my level best to try to keep the schools at the best possible condition for our children that I can.”
Karge agreed with Kington’s assessment, stating that she feels uncomfortable deviating from scheduled maintenance projects.
“We can no longer spend $2.4 million a year on maintenance,” Boston argued. “I still think that until we get a good handle on what is being done to our buildings, what ESSER is doing, what in the maintenance plan needs updated, that we suspend it. There’s not a building that’s going to fall down.”
“But if we do that, and I’m going back to Ms. Kington, if we do that, what does that do to your projects over the summer?” Karge asked. “It comes to a halt. So, no.”
“If we wait 120 days for me to start planning my budget for next year? It puts us in the back row,” Kington said. “It puts me behind if we’re doing any paving or any major projects at the schools, I can’t get in line. I have to wait until you come back and approve it, then see if we can get on board. That would be next summer.”
Harris agreed, noting, “With current conditions, we have to get in line. For example, we had a tornado at Pleasant Hill last spring. We hope to get the awning replaced; the materials might be in for December. We’ve been in line that long.”
“I don’t understand what the holdup is,” Karge added. “I want to defer, and not micromanage. I want to defer to the people who are in those departments.”
Boston argued that her reasoning is that stalling the maintenance budget is to help maintain a healthy fund balance after expenditures.
“I went to a finance class, and the recommendation is that you have 10-20% in your fund balance. Which, we have I think 7%,” Boston said. “Every district represented there had anywhere from 15% to 18% in a fund balance.”
The school system estimated ending the fiscal year with $12.5 million in its fund balance. The budget as proposed would reserve $1.9 million, 3% of the budgeted expenditures, and leave an overage of $2.8 million.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, expressed concern about the idea of keeping a higher balance just for the sake of this specific recommendation when the money could be used to improve the schools.
“In reality, when we’re looking at them with the county commission, I don’t think they’re going to appreciate us having that huge of a fund balance,” Inman said. “I don’t understand having a huge fund balance when you’ve got stuff that’s not being done for the students.”
Boston’s motion failed, with only Boston and Anita Hale, 4th District representative, voting in favor. Karge then moved to pass the full general purpose budget, which failed for lack of a second.
When the topic of additional items specifically came up, Karge immediately moved to approve them all to the budget. They include items that Boston included in her motion for the general-purpose budget, but it would also add two additional mental health counselors estimated at $150,000, $925,000 in tennis court repairs at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools, a part-time maintenance clerk at $14,000, and a coordinated school health nurse position estimated at $51,000.
The entire list of bulletin board items would cost $1.62 million.
Boston did not approve of this plan.
Harris suggested amending a few of the additional items, such as hiring one mental health counselor instead of two, or picking only one school’s tennis courts to fix, in order for the board to come to a compromise.
Boston and Hale both disagreed, citing concerns about the fund balance.
“Sometimes you just can’t do it all. You cannot spend down to your last dollar and expect to be a successful school district,” Boston said.
Karge then moved to approve the additional items, with a guarantee they would have at least 4% of their fund balance. The motion failed.
Karge then moved to approve the additional items but exclude repairs for tennis courts at CCHS, saving $525,000. That motion also failed.
Further discussion included hiring only one additional mental health counselor, saving $75,000, or not hiring a maintenance clerk, saving $14,000. However, the panel could not come to an agreement.
The meeting was adjourned without the budget or bulletin board items settled. The committee was to reconvene Thursday at 4:35 p.m.
A meeting has not yet been set for the full board to consider the budget proposal. The school system is scheduled to present its budget to the Cumberland County Budget Committee at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
