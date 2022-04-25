Much remains unknown about the school system’s 2022-’23 budget.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris told members of the Cumberland County Board of Education’s policy committee she was waiting on the first estimate for funding for the next fiscal year and the results of a salary study for non-certified positions.
“Last year, we were graciously given the hold-harmless clause,” Harris explained, meaning the state kept funding level for school systems even if they had a drop in enrollment during the pandemic. “We’ve been reminded that is not in effect in this coming year.”
Enrollment is currently about 6,800 students compared to just over 7,000 students prior to the start of the pandemic.
The salary study is underway, and Harris hopes to have preliminary information in the next week to allow for further budget preparation.
“It’s way too early to project any type of district-wide raise or how those non-certified wages might change,” Harris said.
The state will also set minimum salaries for instructional staff, a decision typically made in late May.
Harris hopes efforts last year to increase starting salaries and provide more pay to long-term certified employees — the recruit and retain plan — will reduce the impact of that decision this year.
The school system is hoping to increase some staffing levels, including providing every school with a full-time school counselor. Currently, Pine View Elementary and Crab Orchard Elementary have part-time counselors due to their enrollment.
The system will add an English as a Second Language teacher due to increased numbers of students in need of the service.
The school system also hopes to add an additional high school alternative school classroom at the Phoenix School campus.
Currently, one classroom serves about 24 students, with many of the slots used by students in long-term alternative school placements.
“We’ve seen a significant uptick in behavior issues across all ages, but especially our high schoolers,” Harris said. “We keep a pretty full high school alternative classroom. If there’s no room at the inn, those kids have to be suspended from school.”
That results in lost instructional time for the student and impacts the school system’s chronic absenteeism rate.
“It’s not the best solution for those issues,” Harris said of suspensions.
Inflation will also impact the budget. Harris said maintenance supplies have increased anywhere from 20-400% over the past year, with about a 20% increase in the budget for next year. Fuel costs have also increased and she is estimating a 12% increase for next year.
Health insurance premiums are also projected to increase, with an early estimate of 5%.
The maintenance budget projects $2.465 million in projects, including $950,000 for a new roof at Stone Elementary, $500,000 for replacement of the electrical system at North Cumberland Elementary, and parking lot sealing at Stone Memorial High School.
The first phase of the electrical project is estimated at $250,000 and scheduled to be bid soon, Harris said. The $500,000 in the budget would allow that project to be completed.
A planned renovation at South Cumberland Elementary is part of the school system’s budget for the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, ESSER 3.0. The maintenance budget includes door replacements and interior and exterior painting for the school to help stretch renovation funds further.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked if the maintenance budget was driven by the 2016 maintenance plan, or if the plan had been updated based on specific needs.
“Have we physically been to the schools to see what is needed?” Boston asked. “Our teachers are also in need, and we can’t spend the money twice.”
Harris said the plan had been updated as recently as the week before the meeting. Input comes from the maintenance director and department as well as principals through their budget request forms.
“There will be a need every year for flooring, for bathroom partitions,” Harris said. “It’s never done.”
Harris also noted that the budget doesn’t allow for complete replacement of some items in a school, such as flooring. Instead, they work with principals to identify the areas of greatest need.
The schedule, however, offers principals assurance their school will receive attention for its needs, she added.
The budget also includes $360,000 for HVAC repairs and replacements. The school system’s ESSER 2.0 budget includes $1.4 million in HVAC projects.
Boston had asked for a study of the HVAC systems last fall. That was completed with assistance from the Energy Efficient Schools Initiative of the Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Valley Authority. Boston asked for the report to be shared with the committee ahead of its next meeting, which has not been scheduled.
Several items have been sent to the budget committee for consideration by other committees or administrative requests:
•two additional mental health counselors, $150,000
•general education social, emotional and behavior coach, $75,000
•coaching supplement changes, $52,000
•pay teachers for ballgame duty, $66,000
•tennis courts at SMHS and Cumberland County High School, $925,000
•part-time maintenance clerk, $14,000
Also recommended is a change to substitute pay. Currently substitutes are paid $60 a day if they are not certified teachers and $70 if they have a teaching license. The proposal would increase those rates to $75 a day for non-certified substitutes and $85 for certified substitutes.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, suggested increasing the pay even more. A school day is 6.5 hours, giving non-certified personnel a rate of $11.54 an hour.
Harris said schools were struggling with an uptick in behavioral and mental health needs of students.
“We are seeing behavior problems with kids and our average classroom teacher is being stressed to the max,” Harris said.
The special education department employs a behavior coach who works individually with students with disabilities to develop plans for behavior improvement.
“That teacher has somebody to call outside of their regular support team in the building,” Harris said. The general education coach would work with students who do not have an individual education plan.
The school system currently has three mental health counselors.
“The three counselors that we have do an excellent job, but they are overloaded and they can’t get to kids as often as they would like because of the number,” Harris said.
