The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. John 1:9
Revolution Church has excitedly announced its free Christmas light show, now in it’s third year, will launch on Sunday, Dec. 5. Light show hours will be from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and continue through Dec. 31 at Crossville Outlet Mall west parking lot, which is a bigger space with better viewing options. Viewers may come, watch and listen to the program during those hours from their vehicles on 88.3 FM.
Once again under the direction of Geoff DeZutter, the light show production has grown exponentially. What started out as a suggestion to string up some lights for Christmas decorations in a mid-November 2019 staff meeting became a 30,000 twinkle light display that was programmed to the beat that accentuated an 11-minute loop of Christmas music. The response was so great, Rev Church decided to continue with the program, adding more music and twice the lights with 60,000 twinkling bulbs in 2020. Even before the 2020 launch, they had already begun planning to incorporate 100,000 twinkle lights to the show for 2021.
Each new snowman was strung with 2,000 lights.
Using the pieces they had last year and including even more, they’ve surpassed that goal, stringing up 104,000 lights for this year’s epic light show.
Though it be a fantastic and meticulous undertaking, DeZutter said, “It’s fun though, dang. I mean, it’s so great to be able to do this for community and everything. We get to be kids again. It’s worth it.”
It was estimated that between 30,000-50,000 visitors came to see the lights last year.
The light show requires high-tech programmable lights, the software, building materials, wreaths, and so many other supplies to be able to create it. Shayne Schwark put his tech savvy skills to work, volunteering hundreds and hundreds of hours, programming the lights to perfectly sync with the music.
They couldn’t do it without their generous church membership and church volunteers as all the work that goes into it the huge operation is done by volunteers on project work days. Helping string the lights and decorate each piece were Matthew Burgess, Dexter Pelfrey, Stanley Dunn, Jan Henshaw, Gordan Henshaw, Chris Cochran, Daniel Heaton, Joe Findley, Michael Whitehair, Greg Schwark, Steve Whitehead, Kim Raby, David Raby, Jenny Ricks and Izzy Ricks. The metal work fabricators were Jimmy Allred from Twisted Metal and Shane Allred. They were also very grateful for the generosity of the Crossville Outlet Mall and mall manager Chris Brown for allowing them to do the light show at the mall and providing them with space to work, as well as the supplies provided to them by Shannon and Abby Brown at Cumberland Components, Inc.
Rev Church is located at the Crossville Outlet Mall, 228 Interstate Dr. in Crossville, and the light show will be located in the west parking lot. Come and enjoy the lights, but more importantly, “Be the light,” Matthew 5:14.
