The campaign trail came to a close for several candidates Tuesday night. 

With no opposition in the Aug. 3 general election, Sandy Gilbert, property assessor; Stanley Hall, road superintendent; Kim Tollett Wyatt, trustee; and Caroline Knight, Circuit Court Judge, Part 2, secured their posts after winning contested elections in the Cumberland County Primary Election.

Amanda Worley emerged the winner of the Republican Primary for General Sessions Judge and will face independent candidate Holly A. Lee in the August election, while Trey Kerley won the Republican Primary for Register of Deeds and will face incumbent Judy Graham Swallows for the position.

The Circuit Court Clerk, Part 2 race pitted incumbent Jonathan Young against Caroline Knight, a prosecutor with the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s office.

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office projected Knight the winner across the seven-county district, with a vote of 15,521 to 8,090. The district includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties.

Cumberland County reported 10,205 votes in the primary election out of 45,711 registered voters, a turnout off 22.33%. Of those, 4,927 voters took advantage of the early voting period, April 13-28, and 245 voted by absentee ballot.

The following are unofficial election returns for Cumberland County.

 

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

 

Circuit Court Judge, Part 1

William T. “Will” Ridley7,853

Write-In43

Opposed by incumbent Amy Turnbull Hollars, independent candidate, in the August election

 

Circuit Court Judge, Part 2

Caroline E. Knight6,244

Jonathan Young2,381

Write-In15

Unopposed in August election

 

Chancellor

Ronald Thurman7,138

Write-In16

Unopposed in August election

 

Criminal Court Judge, Part 1

Gary S. McKenzie7,548

Write-In15

Unopposed in August election

 

Criminal Court Judge, Part 2

Wesley Bray7,054

Write-In13

Unopposed in August election

 

District Attorney General

Bryant C. Dunaway7,475

Write-In17

Unopposed in August election

 

Public Defender

Craig P. Fickling Jr.6,892

Write-In9

Unopposed in August election

 

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Cumberland County Offices

 

Cumberland County Mayor

Allen Foster8,127

Write-In31

Unopposed in August election

Assessor of Property

Sandy Gilbert3,545

Tom Howard1,974

Mark Madden652

Kelli G. Tipton3,101

Write-In9

Unopposed in August election

 

Trustee

Kyle Davis3,861

Kim Tollett Wyatt5,262

Write-In 3

Unopposed in August election

 

General Sessions Judge

Nathan Clouse3,172

Ivy Gardner Mayberry2,111

Amanda Worley4,246

Write-In16

Opposed by Holly A. Lee, independent candidate, in the August election

 

Sheriff

Casey Cox8,627

Write-In27

Unopposed in August election

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Jessica R. Burgess8,031

Write-In6

Unopposed in August election

 

Court Clerk

Jule Bryson8,577

Write-In12

Unopposed in August election

 

Register of Deeds

Trey Kerley4,895

Steve Powell3,601

Write-In36

Opposed by Judy Graham Swallows, Democratic candidate, in theAugust election

 

Road Superintendent

Scott Griffin2,908

Stanley Hall4,236

Kevin D. Music2,306

Write-In5

Unopposed in August election

 

Board of Education, District 1

Elizabeth Stull664

Write-In4

Unopposed in August election

 

Board of Education, District 3

Sheri Nichols1,052

Write-In2

Opposed by Nicholas L. Rummell, Democratic candidate, in the August election

 

Board of Education, District 5

Nicholas J. Davis702

Randall Hopkins295

Write-In4

Opposed by Christopher “Chris” L. Seals, independent candidate, in the August election

Board of Education, District 7

Rebecca “Becky” Hamby736

Write-In6

Opposed by Patricia C. Lewis, independent candidate, in the August election

 

Board of Education, District 9

Shannon Stout 1,233

Write-In 6

Unopposed in August election

 

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Cumberland County Offices

 

Register of Deeds

Judy Graham Swallows410

Opposed by Trey Kerley, Republican candidate, in the August election

 

Board of Education, District 3

Nicholas L. Rummell32

Opposed by Sheri Nichols, Republican candidate, in the August election

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

