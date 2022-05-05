The campaign trail came to a close for several candidates Tuesday night.
With no opposition in the Aug. 3 general election, Sandy Gilbert, property assessor; Stanley Hall, road superintendent; Kim Tollett Wyatt, trustee; and Caroline Knight, Circuit Court Judge, Part 2, secured their posts after winning contested elections in the Cumberland County Primary Election.
Amanda Worley emerged the winner of the Republican Primary for General Sessions Judge and will face independent candidate Holly A. Lee in the August election, while Trey Kerley won the Republican Primary for Register of Deeds and will face incumbent Judy Graham Swallows for the position.
The Circuit Court Clerk, Part 2 race pitted incumbent Jonathan Young against Caroline Knight, a prosecutor with the 13th Judicial District Attorney General’s office.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office projected Knight the winner across the seven-county district, with a vote of 15,521 to 8,090. The district includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties.
Cumberland County reported 10,205 votes in the primary election out of 45,711 registered voters, a turnout off 22.33%. Of those, 4,927 voters took advantage of the early voting period, April 13-28, and 245 voted by absentee ballot.
The following are unofficial election returns for Cumberland County.
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
13TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Circuit Court Judge, Part 1
William T. “Will” Ridley7,853
Write-In43
Opposed by incumbent Amy Turnbull Hollars, independent candidate, in the August election
Circuit Court Judge, Part 2
Caroline E. Knight6,244
Jonathan Young2,381
Write-In15
Unopposed in August election
Chancellor
Ronald Thurman7,138
Write-In16
Unopposed in August election
Criminal Court Judge, Part 1
Gary S. McKenzie7,548
Write-In15
Unopposed in August election
Criminal Court Judge, Part 2
Wesley Bray7,054
Write-In13
Unopposed in August election
District Attorney General
Bryant C. Dunaway7,475
Write-In17
Unopposed in August election
Public Defender
Craig P. Fickling Jr.6,892
Write-In9
Unopposed in August election
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
Cumberland County Offices
Cumberland County Mayor
Allen Foster8,127
Write-In31
Unopposed in August election
Assessor of Property
Sandy Gilbert3,545
Tom Howard1,974
Mark Madden652
Kelli G. Tipton3,101
Write-In9
Unopposed in August election
Trustee
Kyle Davis3,861
Kim Tollett Wyatt5,262
Write-In 3
Unopposed in August election
General Sessions Judge
Nathan Clouse3,172
Ivy Gardner Mayberry2,111
Amanda Worley4,246
Write-In16
Opposed by Holly A. Lee, independent candidate, in the August election
Sheriff
Casey Cox8,627
Write-In27
Unopposed in August election
Circuit Court Clerk
Jessica R. Burgess8,031
Write-In6
Unopposed in August election
Court Clerk
Jule Bryson8,577
Write-In12
Unopposed in August election
Register of Deeds
Trey Kerley4,895
Steve Powell3,601
Write-In36
Opposed by Judy Graham Swallows, Democratic candidate, in theAugust election
Road Superintendent
Scott Griffin2,908
Stanley Hall4,236
Kevin D. Music2,306
Write-In5
Unopposed in August election
Board of Education, District 1
Elizabeth Stull664
Write-In4
Unopposed in August election
Board of Education, District 3
Sheri Nichols1,052
Write-In2
Opposed by Nicholas L. Rummell, Democratic candidate, in the August election
Board of Education, District 5
Nicholas J. Davis702
Randall Hopkins295
Write-In4
Opposed by Christopher “Chris” L. Seals, independent candidate, in the August election
Board of Education, District 7
Rebecca “Becky” Hamby736
Write-In6
Opposed by Patricia C. Lewis, independent candidate, in the August election
Board of Education, District 9
Shannon Stout 1,233
Write-In 6
Unopposed in August election
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Cumberland County Offices
Register of Deeds
Judy Graham Swallows410
Opposed by Trey Kerley, Republican candidate, in the August election
Board of Education, District 3
Nicholas L. Rummell32
Opposed by Sheri Nichols, Republican candidate, in the August election
