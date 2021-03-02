A small army of law enforcement officers — approximately 30 — surrounded four mobile homes in Warren County near McMinnville Monday afternoon and were able to take a Cumberland County shooting death suspect into custody.
Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed that John Michael Poss, 33, was taken into custody without incident and is now being housed in the jail at the Justice Center. He is being held in lieu of bond.
Poss is charged by the grand jury in a sealed indictment charging first-degree murder in the shooting death last September of Austin Shane Paul Lewis, 30, of Neverfail Rd. west of Pleasant Hill.
Poss may appear for arraignment in Cumberland County Criminal Court as early as Friday. If he does not make an appearance on that day, next arraignment will be held on March 15.
A major manhunt was launched by authorities after Poss was added to the TBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list over the weekend.
About 30 U.S. Marshals from Chattanooga and Nashville, the 12 Judicial Drug Task Force and law enforcement officers from the McMinnville Police Department and sheriff’s offices from Van Buren and Warren counties participated in the manhunt for Poss.
Monday information was developed that led the officers to a series of four mobile homes that were quickly surrounded. As the officers, according to information provided to Cox, started their search of the four homes, Poss ran out a rear door of one of the trailers, then ran back inside.
He was quickly taken into custody without further incident and was transported to Crossville Monday night to face the charge.
Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting death.
Deputies conducting a welfare check on Lewis at the request of his girlfriend found him lying not far from the front door with a single shotgun blast to the chest. A shotgun was recovered at the scene, lying on a sofa not far from the victim’s body.
