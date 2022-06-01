Fairfield Glade Police Department is partnering with several groups at various community locations and times for implementing Yellow Dot for the car, Vial of Life for the home and Silver Alert for loved ones who may be prone to wander.
The first community event will be from noon-2:30 p.m. June 9 in the parking lot of Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church.
Fairfield Glade Police Department will set a tent on the portico side of the church at 130 Towne Center Way.
No appointment is necessary.
Yellow Dot is recognized by emergency personnel throughout Tennessee. A Yellow Dot sticker on a vehicle tells police and rescue that all identification, emergency contacts and medical information can be found in the glove box in case of an accident or other emergency.
Vial of Life is a small bottle similar to a prescription bottle with all identification, emergency contacts and medical information for the home. Emergency responders will know to look in the home freezer for this.
Fairfield Glade Resident Services has been responsible for implementing the Vial of Life for several years.
Silver Alert was passed through the Tennessee General Assembly during the 2021 session, with the advocacy of Alzheimer’s Tennessee and the community.
Caregivers have the option to file information with the Fairfield Glade Police Department or retain the packet; however, response time is quicker if Silver Alert forms are maintained and secured with the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Caregivers are urged to retain a copy for their records.
The Silver Alert packet includes pertinent medical information, in case of emergency contact, vehicle identification, as well as a current photo. This acts similar to Amber Alert for children but for a senior citizen who goes missing.
Silver Alert connects Tennessee to the nationwide Silver Alert Program that is broadcast by text, TV, radio and first responders.
Caregivers can download instructions, print and complete the Silver Alert paperwork at www.alzTenessee.
org/SilverAlert prior to attending any of the community events.
Other dates planned by FGPD in addition to June 9 are:
July 19 — At The Center at Fairfield Glade for the Information Fair with Fairfield Glade Community Church and Alzheimer’s TN. 3-5 p.m.
Sept. 1 — Fairfield Glade Police Department’s annual Safety Day at The Square at Fairfield Glade, Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr., with Car Fit (call 931-484-3785 for appointment), document shredding, Yellow Dot, Silver Alert and Vial of Life. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Call the Fairfield Glade Police Department at 931-484-3785 for more informa-
tion.
