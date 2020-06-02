By Jean Clark
Chronicle contributor
Dr. May Cravath Wharton, early 20th-century medical pioneer on the Cumberland Plateau, was born on a Minnesota farm. She attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN, finished her B.A. at the University of North Dakota, studied in Europe in 1897 and taught at the University of North Dakota in 1898-99. Finally she chose medicine as her profession, receiving her medical degree from the University of Michigan in 1905. After graduation she established a private practice in Atlanta, GA, where she met and married Edwin Wharton, a Congregational minister and missionary. Practicing their professions in Cleveland, OH, and New Hampshire, they subsequently moved to Cumberland County, TN, where Edwin had been appointed as the new principal of Pleasant Hill Academy in 1917.
Dr. Wharton taught health and served as the Academy’s physician to staff and students. During the flu epidemic of 1918-’19 she also assisted as many Plateau families as possible. In Chapter 4 of her autobiography, Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands, she describes the conditions of caring for the students and teachers infected. All but five girls, six boys and six teachers were struck low at the height of the siege. Both Whartons, Elizabeth Fletcher, an art teacher, and those well students and teachers cared for the ill. They hauled water from the spring, kept the fires going, prepared food, did dishes, cleaned rooms, emptied slop jars, and sat at bedsides of the ill most nights. Local families who were also infected began to send for the “doctor woman.” Many late nights Dr. Wharton and Miss Fletcher would travel on rough country back roads to tend the ill as best they could after caring for their Academy patients all day.
There were 7,721 recorded deaths in Tennessee from that flu epidemic, but none at the Academy. The local people did not fare as well since they had few resources to tend the ill. Dr. Wharton ends that chapter with the words, “There was no hospital to turn to and no skilled nursing in the entire countryside. Although of course during this national emergency such help was a luxury everywhere, here there was none at all. It seemed to me that there was not a soul to care whether these forgotten people lived or died.”
Serving a widely dispersed clientele and traveling on rough country roads by mule, horseback, buggy, and later a Model T, May Wharton gained a reputation as a compassionate and determined doctor. Edwin Wharton died in 1920, and Dr. May decided to stay in Pleasant Hill to continue as the community doctor after she was petitioned by 50 local families. In August 1921, Miss Fletcher and Dr. Wharton rented a small six-room, two-story building from Mr. Frank Frey, which they called Sanex (Sannex in some accounts). They furnished it with two army beds they bought in North Carolina. It soon grew to a six-bed clinic and in November, they were joined by Alice Adshead, a registered nurse. A year later the Uplands Cumberland Mountain Sanatorium opened as an eight-bed hospital with room for more. A farm, farmhouse, cannery, laundry, storage building, and water treatment facility soon covered the 200 acres around the Sanatorium. A second floor, porches, and an annex were added to the building. By 1935, the endeavor had grown to a 20-bed hospital with an operating room, surgical ward and maternity room. In 1937 the 30-bed Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium was built and thereafter the hospital was referred to as Cumberland General or “Old General.” The name “Uplands” referred to the growing medical campus, which included houses built for workers in Pleasant Hill.
After the construction of the Memphis-to-Bristol Highway (Hwy. 70) in 1927, Wharton and her associates provided outreach programs and established five out-clinics held in various places in White and Cumberland counties. The Uplands Board of Directors increasingly became aware of the need for a wider-reaching hospital and health center with adequate facilities to serve the whole Cumberland Plateau. Raising of funds for this project began in 1942. After World War II, Dr. Wharton was instrumental in gaining federal, state and private funding for the modern Cumberland Medical Center, located in Crossville. It opened with 50 beds in March 1950. For a while the three hospitals and clinics were overseen by the Uplands Board of Directors with one coordinating administrator.
Her last project at Pleasant Hill was the creation of the May Cravath Wharton Nursing Home in 1957. Dr. May encouraged her northern friends to move here to enjoy the health benefits of the Cumberland Plateau. Uplands Retirement Village with homes and apartments steadily grew in Pleasant Hill. By now, Dr. Wharton’s achievements had been recognized with awards from the Tennessee Medical Association and Carleton College. She received an honorary doctorate from the University of Chattanooga in 1957. Dr. May died at the age of 86 on Nov. 19, 1959. She is buried in the Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
