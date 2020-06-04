The Cumberland County Playhouse announced Wednesday it is canceling its 2020 summer season, moving the eagerly anticipated productions of Always … Patsy Cline, Cinderella, How I Became a Pirate and Newsies to the 2021 season.
“We have almost finished reaching out to the 14,000 ticket holders,” Bryce McDonald, CEO and producing director told the Chronicle.
Each ticket holder is being provided a voucher — good the rest of the 2020 season or the 2021 season — for each ticket purchased for all canceled shows.
The canceled shows will join the shows canceled earlier as the COVID-19 health crisis led to a statewide closing of entertainment venues like the Playhouse.
Clue, which had just opened in March, The Savannah Sipping Society, Duck Hunter Shoots Angel, Flat Stanley and Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now are all on tap for 2021 following arrangements with the performance rights companies.
The Playhouse company of artists is hoping to stage an outdoor summer series, though details are still being worked out on performances and concerts.
“We are excited by the possibility of offering family-friendly entertainment this summer in our outdoor concert space,” McDonald said. “This will ensure the safety of our patrons as we abide by social distancing guidelines, while also offering a unique outdoor experience. We are currently finalizing these plans and will make an announcement very soon!”
Indoor facilities will reopen Aug. 14 with Elvis Has Left The Building. Tickets are also on sale now for other fall and winter productions: Little House on the Prairie, Alabama Story, Scrooge and Plaid Tidings.
Tennessee announced it would allow entertainment venues and large tourist attractions to reopen as early as May 22, provided social distancing protocols remained in place. That includes keeping parties six feet apart and limiting the number of guests inside to 50% of venue capacity or less, in addition to enhanced cleaning procedures, physical barriers and recommending the wearing of masks.
The guidelines for singing and live music recommended 15 feet of separation — or more — between the audience and performers.
The rural nonprofit theater depends on tickets sales for its operations. This year, the Playhouse had enjoyed a financially successful start to the season, with increased sponsorships and strong ticket sales.
And then COVID-19 hit.
McDonald said the nonprofit theater operates on about $2 million in revenue annually. The estimated loss from the canceled shows, service charges and concessions is between $671,000 and $750,000.
“For more than half a million of that revenue to be gone, with no way to make it up, is crippling in a sense,” McDonald said.
But he and the Playhouse company, staff, directors and supporters are keeping a positive outlook. They plan to take care of some maintenance and cleaning inside and give the grounds an update as they prepare to host audiences again — though in a different way than before.
“We hope to have two shows that everybody will love to see,” he said, adding they are finalizing some of the details at this time.
There will also be some concerts and special productions by company members.
The Playhouse is looking at possibly streaming some performances for patrons who are hesitant to be in public just yet.
For more information on the Playhouse or to reserve tickets for fall performances, visit ccplayhouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.