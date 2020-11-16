The Crossville Chronicle is kicking off Chronicle Bingo Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Readers will find an official game card inside that day’s print edition of the Chronicle and Chroicle-Glade Sun, with the first numbers being drawn on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Two letter-number combination will be published in each edition of the Crossville Chronicle and the weekly Fairfield Glade Sun beginning Dec. 1. Patient (and lucky) players will ultimately get the chance to cash in on a $1,000 grand prize in the bingo game, which is sponsored by Crossville Heating and Cooling.
Co-sponsors are Audibel Hearing Healthcare, Atlas Real Estate, Bluebird Motors, Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity, East Tennessee Dodge, Pony Rides R Us, Summitt Auto of Crossville, Threads of Hope Thrift Store, Whitehead Insurance and Young Pharmacy.
“We’re always looking for ways to involve our readers, and we wanted to give not only our readers/subscribers, but our single-copy purchases, additional enjoyment over the next couple of months through the paper,” said Bill Atkinson, publisher of the Chronicle and Glade Sun.
As each number is published, players will need to fill in the corresponding space on their game cards.
Each game card is unique. Additional playing cards will be available at no charge at the Crossville Chronicle office, 125 West Ave., and participating sponsors, while supplies last. Photo copies or reproductions of playing cards will not be accepted.
If the Bingo number published matches your card, cut the number out of the paper and paste it on the corresponding square on your Bingo card.
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded to the first players who submit their cards to the Crossville Chronicle with a completely filled row, column or diagonal.
The first player to complete a letter C on their card, by filling in the top and bottom rows and the first column, will win $100.
One lucky player who fills all the spaces on his or her card will receive a grand prize of $1,000.
Players must present their winning card to the Crossville Chronicle office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Only the first card received will win the corresponding cash prize; however, there will be second-chance drawings.
The game will be ongoing until all prizes have been awarded.
Non-subscribers can drop in to check on the announced number on any given day without having to purchase a copy of that day’s paper.
Numbers won’t be available over the phone, by fax or by email.
Players must be at least 18 years of age to enter, and only original Crossville Chronicle bingo cards will be accepted for validation and to claim any of the prizes.
Any decisions made by game judges will be final. See the back of the bingo card for complete rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.