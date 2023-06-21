The owners of a private membership restaurant in Fairfield Glade have been ordered to shut down operations until they obtain a permit and allow for a Tennessee Department of Health inspection.
Plate & Bowl owners Vincent and Bethany Luchetta appeared Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court, Nashville, where a chancellor issued the order to close the Village Green Mall eatery.
The chancellor's order echoes a Department of Health letter of closure issued to the Luchettas in the spring.
The couple opened the restaurant April 13 and have continued to operate it despite state orders. They maintain it is a private membership eatery and have said they have a constitutional right to run their restaurant without government interference.
This is a developing story. See Friday's issue of the Crossville Chronicle for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.