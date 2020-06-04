A peaceful crowd of demonstrators gathered at the amphitheater behind Art Circle Public Library took place for more than two hours Monday afternoon, with participants holding signs, chanting slogans and, at one point, lying on the ground shouting, “I can’t breathe.”
A heavy police presence of officers passing in marked patrol cars and numerous police in unmarked vehicles were on hand to maintain order and keep the event peaceful. They were never pressed into service.
While it was hard to maintain an accurate account, there were approximately 60 persons — most of them local residents — coming and going throughout the two hours. Most were in their 20s or early 30s, but they were joined by a handful of senior citizens.
There was a smattering of onlookers — most interrupting their daily routines out of curiosity — and very few supporters who were not participants.
The gathering was a call to action across the country for peaceful demonstrations in response to violent unrest in major cities across the country. The protests have been over the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody as a Minneapolis officer held a knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. Floyd complained he could not breathe before losing consciousness.
In response to the video-taped incident, four police officers were fired. Derek Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder, but that was upgraded to a charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday. The other three officers were charged with aiding and abetting.
The only incident Monday afternoon at the Amp was a loud verbal exchange between one of the demonstrators and a military veteran who had just left the VA office in the rear basement of the courthouse.
The man said he approached the gathering to tell them he did not want the protest going on “in my town.”
A woman screamed back at the man, stating this was her town, too. She said she knew her rights and, as the mother of biracial children, she felt a need to protest.
A man who appeared to be one of the organizers of the gathering quickly moved forward, talked with the veteran, and he left the area. The incident lasted about 90 seconds, and there were no other problems.
For the most part, the protestors gathered beneath the roof of the amphitheater, holding signs and talking quietly among each other.
Shortly before 2 p.m., most of the protesters still in attendance walked forward to the grassy area in front of the stage. Many laid face down on the ground and alternately chanted, “I can’t breathe” or shouted Floyd’s name.
After that demonstration, the gathering moved back to the stage area. One man played a guitar, others held up their signs and many chatted among themselves.
Later, the group moved up Fourth St. shouting “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd.”
Across the street from the courthouse, a contingent of individuals from the local Sons of Confederate Veterans and Confederate Riders of America had stationed themselves at Memorial Park.
James Lovelace with the Confederate Riders of America said they were joined by several people who identified themselves as members of the III% Militia.
Another demonstration is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at the Cumberland County Courthouse beginning at 2 p.m. with prayers and moment of silence planned for victims of police violence and a march to the Cumberland County Jail.
Organizers told the Chronicle they are organizing a peaceful protest and urge anyone not committed to peaceful discussion to stay away.
