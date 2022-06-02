Cumberland County needs to upgrade its voting machines before the 2024 elections, and money is available to defray the cost.
Cumberland County Election Administrator Jill Davis explained the Tennessee General Assembly will require all voting machines in the state to be capable of producing a paper trail of votes.
“This is the last year we can use the machines,” Davis said during the May 5 meeting of the Cumberland County Budget Committee.
Cumberland County uses the Infinity election system by MicroVote. Davis said a request for proposals will have to be issued before selecting how to move forward, but the company offers a printer that can be added to the voting machine.
Estimated cost is $4,300 per machine, with a request for 80 machines.
“No one will ever know who you vote for,” Davis explained. “When you make your selections, you verify your vote and it does a printout behind the glass, so it’s never handled. It’s always there for the audits.”
Davis is also asking the commission to pay election workers more in the August and November elections. Currently, they are paid $100 per day, and Davis is requesting a $20 increase.
“They do work 12.5 hours,” she said.
In the May primary, Davis said the election office had trouble staffing all the precincts following some call outs.
“We had 50 people on back-up to call, and everybody was busy,” Davis said.
She thanked Stone Memorial High School, which worked with the office to provide student workers, who were also paid.
“It takes 160 people in the field,” Davis said. “They work hard.”
It would cost about $5,000, Davis estimated, between early voting and Election Day.
That pay increase will require a resolution from the commission.
The budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission began its budget process May 5 with an all-day review of operational budgets for each county department.
That review did not include personnel requests or capital requests, which were reviewed at the May 12 meeting.
With no personnel or capital items to discuss, most departments kept operational expenses close to last year, with some increases for known increases in software licenses or supply and equipment lines due to increasing costs.
While not yet calculated, County Finance Director Nathan Brock said there will be an increase in the state retirement contribution required from 5.5% to 8%
The capital requests include vehicle purchases, maintenance projects, and new furniture or technology for various offices.
Supply chain issues have hampered some purchases.
Chris Miller, director of Cumberland County EMS, said he is still waiting on ambulances purchased in this budget year.
“We’re still a year out from the ambulances we ordered last year,” Miller told the budget committee.
Eight ambulances are in use, but no reserve units are available.
“If one’s out, we’re down a truck,” he said.
The county had been purchasing complete ambulances the past several years. This year, they’re ready to remount the ambulance box on a new chassis — but that’s the part that everyone needs. Miller said the hope is to get each ambulance box through two remount cycles before buying entire ambulance units.
The budget request includes three remounts for $95,000 each.
Cumberland County Fire Chief Trevor Kerley hopes to take delivery of the fire engine the county ordered last year in the next couple of weeks.
This coming year, he hopes to purchase a new tanker truck, estimated at $450,000. It would replace a 1991 model that the department would use for outlying areas where water supply is an issue.
Kerley said the size of structures sometimes requires the department to use both the 1991 and a 2015 tanker truck on scenes. The department spent $11,000 to rebuild the suspension this past year.
He hopes to purchase a tank with a 3,000-gallon capacity.
Cumberland County Trustee Kim Wyatt had asked for $10,000 for new office furniture last year. When the budget was approved in August, she found costs had already increased, and she couldn’t find furniture in stock.
This year, she asked to keep the $10,000, which was not spent, and for an additional $7,000 to allow for the purchase for her office.
Computers also also in high demand, but difficult to find. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster asked for three computers for his office, at an estimate of $2,000 per computer.
Other offices are also seeking new computers. However, offices that collect fees, like the Clerk and Master and Register of Deeds, have dedicated technology accounts that will pay those costs if approved by the commission.
The solid waste department submitted $267,000 in capital requests, including a skid steer that’s 18 years old and a mini excavator that is 14 years old.
Compactor boxes at recycling centers are also about 25 years old. In addition to needing to replace boxes, Solid waste supervisor Conrad Welch said there is also a need to add capacity at the convenience centers in the county.
Cumberland County Community Complex Manager Donnie Moody is asking for two LED signs estimated at $50,000.
Over time, those signs could pay for themselves and provide some additional revenue, Moody said, noting event organizers could rent the signs to be placed on Main St. to advertise events. The Complex also receives a share of the gate admission at paid events, so more attendees can increase that revenue, he said.
He has also asked for LED lighting replacement inside the exhibit building at the Complex and a new utility vehicle.
The maintenance budget includes fencing and painting at the Northside Dr. building complex the county purchased in 2021, painting the grandstand at the Community Complex, upgrading the electrical system on the courthouse lawn, and paving the road and parking lot at the Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
The Emergency Management Agency department requested a new truck to replace a 2006 model diesel truck with a gas truck that can serve as a second response vehicle.
Travis Cole, EMA director, said it is becoming more frequent that both he and the assistant director need to respond to separate scenes, but only one has the equipment needed.
Estimated cost is $35,000.
Cole has also requested $11,000 to launch a Cumberland County EMA app that would provide users emergency notifications that can be customized for Cumberland County.
“They can report damage or we can put out school closings,” he said.
Capital requests, not including requests from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, total about $1.8 million.
