June is National PTSD Awareness Month, and on June 4, veteran Tim French will be hosting the second annual PTSD Awareness Walk. The public is free to join the walk, which will be located at Obed River Park, taking place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
PTSD, also known as post-traumatic-stress disorder, is a common for veterans to experience, and can include symptoms such as anxiety, depression, and even suicidal ideation. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, between 11 and 20 of 100 veterans experience PTSD. And often, they do not receive adequate treatment for their conditions. The VA 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report reveals the suicide rate of veterans overall is 1.5 times that of the general population.
“I have patients who are suicidal veterans. And you try to do all the right medical answers,” Dale Cuva, a nurse practitioner, said. “But a lot of these people, they don’t want to reach out to the VA. They’ve had bad experiences with the military, the VA, the system. They don’t want to go to counseling.”
“The mind is just locked in this terrible, terrible place,” Cuva said. “It is their morning, afternoon, evening, and the better part of the night. You’re living in this terrible nightmare in your head.”
“I think a lot of them just go in a shell. They don’t talk to anybody because they can’t talk to the average person — because the average person hasn’t been in war and hasn’t seen what they saw,” Robert Batz, who works with Tennessee Veterans Outdoors, added.
French leads as a veterans coordinator for local nonprofit Tennessee Veterans Outdoors, which promotes therapeutic outdoor activities to help veterans in the Cumberland area who are struggling mentally. Currently, about 6,294 veterans reside in Cumberland County, according to the 2020 census.
“They say 22 veterans a day commit suicide,” French said. “It’s a real problem, and I think it would help veterans to get out and do stuff like this, keep their mind off their problems.”
Tennessee Veterans Outdoors is an associate of Healing Hooves of Cumberland Plateau, which Cuva helped to organize. Healing Hooves’ mission statement is to improve the lives of individuals, of all abilities, through equestrian, farm and other rural activities.
Tennessee Veterans Outdoors program is run by veterans, for veterans, and is open to both individuals and families. Tennessee Veterans Outdoors hosts a variety of free outdoor activities, such as caving, horseback riding, kayaking, fishing, swimming, horticulture, foraging, bonfire dinners, and more. Cuva explained that the idea behind the veterans’ program is to offer a form of therapy that doesn’t force veterans into a clinical environment.
“We’re trying to offer something that is more holistic, more approachable, more community and veteran-centered,” Cuva explained.
In addition to these activities, veterans are also encouraged to volunteer as mentors for the children’s program in order to help lead children in need of a role model.
“Kids that are on probation or have challenges of any type—which, most kids these days have some anxiety or depression—veterans can come in and be mentors for them,” Cuva said. “One of the kids likes to mountain bike, so we managed to get a bike for this kid, but it needed to be repaired, so one of the veterans is helping to fix it.”
“These kids are really struggling, and really need somebody there for them,” Cuva said.
“In the military, there’s a sense of purpose; it’s very mission-driven and goal-oriented. Coming back to the civilian sector, it’s not the same,” Jeremiah O., a veteran in the program, added. “Being part of something like this will help you have a mission again.”
Since the organization first started last year, the nonprofit still needs more resources to help improve their services, and is open to the community pitching in where it can. Donations of kayaks, canoes, bikes or any outdoor gear that could be used for the program are welcome. In addition to that, the program is also looking for hunting resources, such as hunting grounds with problem animals like boars or beavers, or equipment.
The PTSD Walk will be sponsored by GNC, and the Cumberland County High School football team will be volunteering to hand out free water at the event. To learn more about the PTSD walk, upcoming activities or donations, Tim French can be contacted by phone at 931-210-7436, or emailed at tfrench1961m@gmail.com.
