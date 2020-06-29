Crossville land owners caught a break Monday, when the City Council voted unanimously to hold the property tax rate at 59.05 cents per $100 valuation, the same rate as in 2019-’20.
“Looks like we’ve got us a balanced budget,” said Mayor James Mayberry about the spending plan that required no supplemental funds from the $14 million fund balance, or “rainy day fund.”
Earlier projections indicated a 5-cent tax increase would be needed help shore up a $27,000 deficit in the $17.73 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1. Council member J.H. Graham, however, pointed out the Tennessee General Assembly adopted a conference report that retains grants for cities and counties.
Crossville’s share of that money would be $284,980, Graham said.
The council member also said he expects more money than was anticipated for wholesale liquor inspection fees after talking with representatives of the city’s three liquor stores.
“They have had the best April, May and June they’ve had in the history of the world,” he said.
That, combined with April sales tax revenues that weren’t as bleak as had been anticipated, allows city administrators to balance the existing budget and resume phased-in pay increases for city workers. The pay raise program was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first phase had been implemented earlier this year.
The second phase will be put in place July 1, with the last phase to be rolled out Jan. 1, 2021.
It also allowed city officials to bump up the paving line item to $600,000.
City Manager Greg Wood said anticipated sales tax revenues for April were 3% off projections. Though Gov. Bill Lee’s Stay-at-Home order shuttered non-essential businesses from mid-March through May 1 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, many people spent that time engrossed in home-improvement projects. That led to a brisk business for some of the stores that cater to those needs.
“That helped offset what would have been a bigger loss,” Wood said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.